Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort celebrate The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with limited-time experiences in Super Nintendo World from March 10 through April 13

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort invite guests to power up their visit with limited-time experiences within the imaginative and interactive SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and at Universal CityWalk in celebration of Nintendo and Illumination’s highly-anticipated film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The limited-time experience, which launches on MAR10 Day, Tuesday, March 10, will continue daily through Monday, April 13, 2026. Fans of all ages can look forward to leveling up with exclusive offerings and photo opportunities just in time for the film’s premiere on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

As a centerpiece of the experience at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, Yoshi will participate in a limited-time meet and greet opportunity at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort.

A specialty dessert crafted to reflect the cosmic adventure will be available for purchase at select dining locations. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Epic Universe will offer movie-inspired food, including the Rosalina Cupcake – a blue velvet cupcake filled with blueberry cheesecake, lemon buttercream and topped with a chocolate crown and star, and Galaxy Popcorn – a multicolored berry flavored popcorn with edible glitter, which will be available later in the experience.

Plus, fans at both destinations can take home a piece of the galaxy experience with limited-time merchandise inspired by the film and available to purchase. The exclusive first-of-its-kind interactive shoulder pals themed to the Luma in the film will be offered in both blue and yellow, which feature light and sound and communicate with each other when close together.

The fun will extend to Universal CityWalk Orlando and Hollywood, where guests can capture unforgettable memories with a themed photo opportunity inspired by The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The vibrant setting will invite fans to pose in a galactic tunnel-like experience straight from Mario’s newest onscreen journey.

Fans can also catch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie on the big screen at Universal Cinema at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and Universal Cinemark at Universal CityWalk Orlando, beginning April 1.

From Nintendo and Illumination, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.