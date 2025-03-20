Liseberg comments on the Swedish Accident Investigation Board’s report on the fire at Oceana

The Swedish Accident Investigation Board has concluded the investigation of the fire at Oceana on February 12, 2024 and has today presented its final report. It is a thorough and well-founded report with important lessons for all parties involved.

The Accident Investigation Board states in its report that the fire probably started in connection with electric sleeve welding of a diverter pipe in one of the water slides on the outside of Oceana. The Commission makes safety recommendations to four parties, including Liseberg, which is recommended to continue to develop systematic work environment management as a developer in order to strengthen the safety culture.

“Liseberg has great confidence in the work of the Accident Investigation Board and their expertise, and we have done our utmost to assist them during the course of the investigation. Liseberg takes the safety recommendations very seriously and we are grateful for all the observations that not only make us but the entire industry better,” says Andreas Andersen, CEO of the Liseberg Group.

As a municipal company, Liseberg places high demands on our suppliers and, in its role as developer, has a responsibility when it comes to setting requirements and following up. In the light of the Accident Investigation Board’s investigation, it can be stated that the systematic follow-up work that was in place at the time can and should be strengthened to ensure that the requirements set are complied with.

“We must all learn from the fire. Otherwise, it will be extra meaningless. That is the purpose of the report, to make us all – developers, contractors and suppliers – better and ensure that something like this does not happen again,” says Andreas Andersen.

According to Liseberg, the safety recommendations proposed by the Accident Investigation Board in its final report have largely already been incorporated into the organisation, and Liseberg, in its role as developer, will continuously continue to work to further strengthen internal processes and procedures for systematic work environment management. Implemented measures include:

Updating internal governing documents and manuals.

Strengthened control of Liseberg’s procured suppliers.

Continued active participation in all construction site safety rounds, construction meetings, production meetings and planning meetings.

Extra third-party control of existing approved fire protection in order to identify reinforcing measures.

The purpose of the Accident Investigation Board’s investigation is to clarify what happened, why it happened and how a similar incident can be avoided in the future. The issue of responsibility is handled by prosecutors whose investigation is not yet complete.