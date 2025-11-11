EXTRA! EXTRA! The November II — IAAPA Expo 2025 issue is now available!

Subscribe
  • New Legoland Shanghai brings the iconic family brand to China
  • After years-in-development, COTALand rises preparing for 2026
  • Nickelodeon Land proves a great success for Mirabilandia Italy
  • DOF Robotics supplies Immersive Tunnel to Canada’s Funhaven
  • Kings Island sets the stage to resurrect, honor classic dark ride
  • Months into operation, Epic Universe’s spectacle continues to evolve
  • Lagoon announces S&S Worldwide Screamin’ Swing: Nutcracker
  • 2025 addition a hit for Cliff’s, already looking ahead to next year
  • Adventure park brand Do The Beach launches its first location
  • Niagara Takes Flight gives wings over wonder, soars above the Falls
  • Attendance down, but nearly 900,000 visit Washington State Fair
  • SBF/Visa on a roll with coaster projects
  • Big E Jamboree, others contribute toward OABA fundraising season
  • Roaring Springs Water Park continues with multi-year expansion
  • Polin Waterparks adds new thrills to Princess Andriana
  • World Waterpark Association Trade Show takes place in Florida
  • Amusement Today chats with Bron Launsby, CEO of Slick City
  • Coaster thrills, engineering launch Premier Rides 30th anniversary
  • Building bigger dreams, 3dx Scenic expands into new era, location
  • Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum preserves iconic history
  • TEA Global Experience Index highlights stabilization of industry
  • Gilroy Gardens celebrated a quarter century throughout 2025
  • Knoebels announces Brian Knoebel as its next park president
  • Legacy Sharing: Keith James, RWS Global
  • NRCMA Progess Report: Historic Canobie Corkscrew track rises at West Texas facility
  • Six Flags St. Louis wraps first phase of PTC carousel refurbishment
  • International Ride Training becomes an IACET accredited provider
  • Upcoming 2026 industry safety seminars offer wealth of information
  • Steve Blumto deliver keynote address at 2026 AIMS Safety Seminar
  • Magic Mountain’s X2 receiving some TLC, trains being refurbished ... and much more!
