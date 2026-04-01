Universal Horror Unleashed brings “Feaster Grievings” to life in an all-new, original story at the year-round horror experience

LAS VEGAS — Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas is bringing “Feaster Grievings” to life in an all-new, original experience inspired by Feaster Bunny and a cursed film that was never completed. Guests can step inside the grisly production from April 1 through May 2, 2026, and become part of the story at the ultimate horror spectacle.

“Feaster Grievings” tells the tale of an unfinished horror film that has resurfaced, leaving its sinister protagonist, Feaster Bunny, eager to complete what he started. As guests enter Universal Horror Unleashed, they’ll receive a call sheet and become a part of the production, beginning their journey on a rotten egg hunt. As they embark on their twisted search, they’ll come face-to-face with eerie characters like Grace, the young, spoiled girl who torments her tortured bunny, demanding he find every rotten egg. Guests who take part in the search will win a special prize – from discounts to free merchandise and more.

After the hunt, guests can make their way to Boiler Bar and enter Feaster Bunny’s film workshop, where they’ll be welcomed by the maniacal actor for a photo op and become extras in his masterpiece. They’ll then continue to Hedge Maze Madness in Jack’s Alley – the final scene of “Feaster Grievings.” With cameras rolling, they must enter the maze and search the twisting hedges for the coveted golden egg, protected by Feaster Bunny’s obsessed followers.

During their visit, guests will also have the chance to dine on all-new, limited-time themed food and beverage items, including Pickled Eggs, Bloody Egg Cake Pops, Beet Poached Truffled Deviled Eggs, Duck Confit, The Feaster-tini, The Blood Bunny Mocktail and more