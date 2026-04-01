WhiteWater unveils signature attractions at Sun World Vũng Tàu, setting a new benchmark for Vietnam’s aquatic entertainment

VUNG TAU, Vietnam — Rising along Vietnam’s southern coastline, Sun World Vũng Tàu is making waves as one of the country’s largest and most ambitious beachfront entertainment destinations.

At its core is Aqua Adventure Water Park, where the global leading water park designer and manufacturer WhiteWater delivered a lineup of stellar attractions that anchor the park’s skyline and drive strong visual and experiential impact from day one.

A Landmark Destination on Vietnam’s Coast

Located in the high-end urban and resort development called Blanca City and spanning 15 hectares, Sun World Vũng Tàu brings together top-notch attractions, immersive theming, and family-friendly activities in a vibrant beachfront setting.

WhiteWater played a key role in shaping the park’s most prominent experiences, bringing together 32 slides, 10 spray toys, and an interactive aquatic play structure—blending iconic experiences with regional firsts and record-breaking rides that position the destination as a new benchmark for aquatic entertainment in Vietnam and across Asia Pacific.

Defining the Park’s Headline-Making Experiences

Asia’s First & World’s Longest Mini Blaster “Mystic Ocean Voyage”

Breaking the world record, the nearly 100-meter Mini Blaster was awarded the title of the world’s longest water coaster for children certified by the WorldKings World Record Union. Extending the thrills of WhiteWater’s popular Master Blaster to younger guests, it delivers uphill blasts and dynamic drops in a scaled-down yet exciting experience that broadens the appeal of this iconic ride.

Asia’s First Wall Runner “Serpent’s Aquarium,” an IAAPA Brass Ring Awarded Innovation

Recognized with an IAAPA Brass Ring Award in 2025, it is an innovation that introduces distinctive lateral drifting sensations rarely seen in water slides. A bold centerpiece featuring sweeping arcs, the ride starts at nearly 20 meters in height, sending riders in 6-person rafts swinging from one wall to the next, climbing, oscillating, accelerating over sideways at speeds of up to 33 km/h (20mph) for 180 meters of adventure.

World’s Largest AquaForms “Mekong Water Battle”

For families and younger visitors, the region’s first modular multi-level aquatic play structure—an AquaForms 20—the world’s tallest and biggest, spanning 20 platforms and more than 1,800 square meters. With a monopole design and a sleek, modern look, it has over 180 meters of decks, bridges, and stairs for guests to roam while discovering the structure’s 132 play features, many of which are true cause-and-effect interactives. Combined with a thrilling selection of 9 body slides, it provides hours of fun for guests of all ages.

Designed for Visual Impact and Shareable Moments

Beyond innovation, WhiteWater brought strong architectural presence to the park. Sculptural forms, vibrant fiberglass finishes, and dynamic ride silhouettes create instantly recognizable attractions that define the park’s skyline and enhance its social media appeal.

These visually striking elements not only elevate the guest experience but also support the park’s long-term positioning as a highly shareable destination, where memorable rides double as iconic backdrops.

A Longstanding Partnership in Vietnam

The opening of Sun World Vũng Tàu marks another milestone in WhiteWater’s longstanding collaboration with Sun Group, one of Vietnam’s most prominent developers. Over the years, the partnership has delivered high-impact projects that have helped shape the country’s evolving leisure landscape.

“The exceptionally impressive and professionally developed, high‑safety water ride attractions provided by WhiteWater are among the key factors contributing to the strong appeal of Sun World Vung Tau’s Aqua Adventure Water Park. For Sun World, the entertainment brand under Sun Group, collaborating with leading global companies in the water‑based leisure and entertainment industry such as WhiteWater is a core strategy for sustainable development, aimed at bringing world‑class experiences to visitors in Vietnam. This is also one of Sun Group’s long‑term orientations toward elevating the national tourism brand of Vietnam,” said Mr. Tuan Anh Nguyen, Deputy General Director of Sun World.

“Sun Group has been a valued and trusted partner for many years, and Sun World Vũng Tàu represents a bold vision for Vietnam’s coastal tourism,” said Doug Smith, Head of Sales at WhiteWater. “We are honoured to be contributing to this landmark development by bringing new, extraordinary experiences to shape the future of aquatic entertainment in this fast-growing market.”