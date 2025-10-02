U.K. firm delivers show integration package for Six Flags Qiddiya City

Scruffy Dog Creative Group has revealed details of its work on an extensive show integration package at Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia. The package included large-scale scenic features, animatronic encounters, and kinetic sculptures, each developed to support the park’s storytelling environments. Elements were fabricated from reinforced composites and engineered frameworks, with finishes specified for durability under local climate conditions and guest use.

The project was developed in partnership with Qiddiya Investment Company and the design team at Atkins Realis. Responsibilities spanned technical design development, fabrication, logistics, and on-site installation, with detailed engineering required to ensure each feature met both creative intent and operational requirements.

Key installations included the iconic Astrolabe. At 8 metres tall, this mechanical marvel forms the eye-catching centrepiece of the Citadel, featuring six concentric rotating rings and a 3-metre diameter AV globe at its centre. Supported by projection mapping and shifting light sequences, orbs rotate at varied speeds to create the impression of a working astronomical device. Other major features included the Façade Wheel Machine, a kinetic sculpture delivering smooth, continuous rotation with programmable internal lighting; the Crocodile Encounter, a water-based show element with hydraulically animated figures and splash effects; the Steam town Clock, a drive-driven animated centrepiece with programmable audio, lighting, and movement; the Crater Pits, animated bubbling tar pits with embedded lighting; and the Jeep Rocker, a full-scale vehicle on a dynamic motion base designed to respond to audio and lighting cues.

Dylan Lardner-Burke, Managing Director of Production, said: “This project called for close collaboration across design, engineering, and fabrication & delivery teams. Working with partners in Riyadh and internationally, we were able to deliver complex animated features and scenic sets on a scale that reflects the ambition of Six Flags Qiddiya City.”

The show integration package forms a key part of Six Flags Qiddiya City, the brand’s first theme park to be designed and built from the ground up outside North America since 1971.

For the company, it illustrates the technical and logistical demands of building large-scale themed environments, and the growing role of international suppliers in shaping the region’s entertainment landscape.