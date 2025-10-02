Magic of Lights is back at Alabama Adventure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The most wonderful time of the year gets even brighter with the triumphant return of Magic of Lights. Alabama Adventure will once again be transformed into a breathtaking winter wonderland featuring a spectacular drive-through light display . This beloved holiday tradition opens November 21 and continues through January 3.

Presented by Family Entertainment Live and Alabama Adventure, Magic of Lights makes its highly anticipated return to Birmingham for the 3rd consecutive year. This year Magic of Lights features the brand-new Reindeer Rest Stop, a festive out-of-car experience the whole family will love, mesmerizing light displays and holiday favorites.

“Magic of Lights has become a beloved holiday tradition for families right here in Birmingham, AL” said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live. “We’re proud to return to ALABAMA ADVENTURE and continue spreading the joy, wonder, and togetherness that make this season so special in our community.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with Magic of Lights for our upcoming Christmas light show! Their expertise in creating enchanting, immersive light displays is unparalleled, and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner to bring this vision to life. Together, we’re going to create a Christmas experience like no other, one that will leave our guests in awe and filled with the spirit of the season. We can’t wait to see the magic they’ll weave into our park to make this holiday season truly unforgettable!” -Dan Koch, President and Owner

Experience the wonder of Magic of Lights’ most treasured holiday scenes from the warmth and comfort of your vehicle, including the whimsical Prehistoric Christmas, enchanting Winter Wonderland, the classic 12 Days of Christmas, delightful Toyland, playful festive Elves, and the magnificent Reindeer Road. Journey through the awe-inspiring 200 foot Enchanting Tunnel of Lights alongside additional captivating illuminated tunnels that will transport you into a world of holiday splendor.

The spectacular showcase features show-stopping attractions including the towering 32-foot tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, an extraordinary Prehistoric Christmas scene complete with life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the holidays, and the legendary BIGFOOT® Monster Truck display. With more than two million twinkling lights illuminating the night, Magic of Lights delivers a heartwarming and festive experience that creates cherished family memories.

QUICK FACTS – MAGIC OF LIGHTS:

2+ million lights illuminate each Magic of Lights experience

12.6 miles of light cord power every Magic of Lights event

3,750 dedicated staff hours required to construct each magical display

Steel frameworks are precision-designed, cut, bent and welded into approximately 800 individual frames, combined in various configurations to create massive holiday scenes. Every frame is engineered using cutting-edge CAD technology and handcrafted in-house following detailed 15-page design specifications.

Each Magic of Lights installation utilizes roughly 10 miles of steel framework and 10 miles of LED lighting woven throughout the displays, incorporating 10 distinct colors of LED bulbs.

Magnificent scenes, including the animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie, soar up to 32 feet tall and stretch several hundred feet in length.

Magic of Lights illuminates the night from 5:30pm to 9:00pm (Dec. 12 – 5:30pm to 10:00pm, running from November 21 through January 3.

Tickets for this extraordinary holiday celebration are available for purchase starting September 25 @ 10am, with value saving seasonal pricing.