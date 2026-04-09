Summit Canyon takes shape at Water World Colorado

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce its comprehensive and pivotal role in the creation of Summit Canyon, a brand-new adventure-filled land of Water World Colorado, set to open Summer 2026. This exciting redevelopment of the oldest corner of the park captures the spirit of Colorado’s great outdoors while offering guests new ways to play, slide, explore, and create memories with family and friends.

Summit Canyon reimagines approximately three acres of the existing park into a dynamic, three-tiered world featuring The Summit, Mid-Mountain, and The Basecamp. This new land will include Lookout Tower, a signature waterslide complex, which will be the tallest element within Colorado’s largest waterpark! The greater development combines thrilling slides with accessible family-friendly attractions, serene experiences, modern guest amenities, and new food & Beverage options. Summit Canyon was designed to optionally operate as a “park in a park,” and offers Water World’s first-ever nighttime programming.

As part of an additional scope to the overall planning and design / build project services, ADG provided Water World’s team with a Theme and Narrative Development Package, which set the overall look and feel for the end product, and even led to naming the overall land, rides and attractions. The theme embraces Colorado’s adventurous spirit and the natural beauty of the region, including elements inspired by the state’s wildlife and fauna.

ADG’s design and construction scope includes:

Pre Construction Project Development, Program Management and Budgeting

Conceptual and Schematic Site Planning / Utilities

Programming, Concept and Schematic Design for all buildings and structures

Overall Theme Design and Project Narratives

Design/Build execution of all pools, water features, and filtration systems

The new Summit Canyon area will include:

“Lookout Tower” – Slide Complex with 4 slides

“Emerald Lake” – Quiet Leisure Pool

“Creekside Crossing” – Themed Crossing Activities

“Puddle Dunkers” – Basketball Activity Lagoon

“Critters Cove” – Themes Kids Pool w/ seven slides and over a dozen interactives

w/ seven slides and over a dozen interactives Learn to Swim Pool – Able to operate completely separate from the park.

“Construction is well underway, with ADG maintaining a solutions-driven approach to meet the targeted opening. Early on the project faced unforeseen challenges that could have caused significant delays, but ADG’s decades of expertise and collaborative problem-solving ensured the project continues to stay on schedule.

“Summit Canyon demonstrates our commitment to listening to clients’ needs and delivering solutions that keep projects moving forward,” said Jim Dunn, President of ADG. “We are grateful to be trusted by repeat clients we have longstanding relationships with, and Water World is no exception. It’s always rewarding to help our clients bring their vision to life, time after time.” ADG looks forward to seeing guests enjoying this exciting new area when it opens this summer.