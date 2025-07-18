Subscribe
Megaplex Cinemas and Intercard team up at Utah AAA ballpark

ST. LOUIS — The Megaplex cinema chain has teamed up with Intercard to launch its first-ever arcade, a feature of its new luxury concept, the Cinema Entertainment Center. The new venue opened in July 2025 and is located in the Downtown Daybreak entertainment district in South Jordan, Utah. “Megaplex is very pleased with the performance of its first arcade,” says Joe Guccione, Account Executive with Intercard. “They love the additional revenue stream and are already planning another Megaplex CEC with an arcade for introduction in 2026.”

Utah-based Megaplex, ranked #17 among the largest movie circuits in North America, has more than 195 screens in 18 locations in Utah and Nevada. The Cinema Entertainment Complex offers eight movie screens with luxury seating and in-cinema dining, 18 luxury bowling lanes with lane-side dining, and a 5,500 square foot arcade. The arcade boasts 65 top games managed by an Intercard cashless system and integrated with the venue’s bowling and food and beverage operation, simplifying the customer experience.

The new Megaplex is just steps away from the Ballpark at America First Square, home of the AAA baseball team the Salt Lake Bees. The location makes it an ideal place for Bees fans to eat and play before and after games or anytime while visiting Downtown Daybreak.

