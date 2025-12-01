Dippin’ Dots splashes into Kalahari Resorts nationwide

PADUCAH, Ky. — Dippin’ Dots, the Original Beaded Ice Cream, announced today a new partnership with Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home to America’s largest indoor waterparks. Beginning this month, guests can enjoy Dippin’ Dots at every Kalahari location nationwide, adding extra delight to the resort experience families already love.

“We are proud to grow our partnership with Kalahari Resorts, a destination where families go to create lasting memories,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at Dippin’ Dots. “Bringing Dippin’ Dots to all of their properties makes our ice cream part of that joy and reflects our focus on connecting with guests in the places they love most.”

The collaboration extends J&J Snack Foods’ footprint at Kalahari, where popular brands ICEE frozen drinks and SUPERPRETZEL soft pretzels are already part of the experience. Now, with Dippin’ Dots available at resorts nationwide, visitors have another tasty treat to enjoy as part of the immersive entertainment and hospitality that define a Kalahari stay.

“At Kalahari, our goal is to create unforgettable experiences for every guest who walks through our doors,” said Randy Birchfield, Corporate Procurement Director at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. “Dippin’ Dots is a brand that sparks instant joy, and adding it to our lineup gives visitors one more way to make their time with us truly special, from the waterpark to the arcade to a cup of ice cream.”

This partnership expands Dippin’ Dots’ presence in some of the nation’s most popular family destinations. The brand continues building on its legacy by meeting families where they gather and strengthening its position in venues that celebrate fun and connection.