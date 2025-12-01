Splish Splash partners with Little Flower Children & Family Services for Giving Tuesday

In celebration of Giving Tuesday on December 2, New York’s Largest Water Park, Splish Splash will be partnering with Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York. On Giving Tuesday for every Season Pass sold, Splish Splash will donate one general admission ticket to the organization to use anytime throughout the park’s 2026 season.

“Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York has cared for local children and youth in foster care for nearly 100 years,” said President and CEO Corinne Hammons. “We work each day to reunite children with their families, but while they are with us, we want to give them an incredible childhood. Through our partnership with Splish Splash, we can create the summer of a lifetime for each child in our residential and foster care programs. We are honored and grateful to be selected as the nonprofit partner for their Giving Tuesday promotion. We thank our friends at Splish Splash and every season ticket holder who helps create summer joy for our young people!”

Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York is a human services nonprofit supports the well-being of children, youth, families and adults with disabilities across New York City and Long Island since 1929. They provide prevention services, foster care, residential treatment care, adoption services, programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities and medical and mental health services.

Splish Splash is currently offering the best deals of the year during its Cyber Week Sale with Season Passes up to $50 off. Guests that take advantage of the Cyber Week Sale during Giving Tuesday will help to directly benefit the nonprofit organization and the communities it serves.