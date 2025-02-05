Action-packed events lineup slated for Six Flags New England in 2025

AGAWAM, Mass. — Today, Six Flags New England announced its impressive lineup of special events for the 2025 season. Spectacular fireworks displays, delicious food festivals and Halloween fun for the whole family will await guests in a jam-packed lineup of family entertainment, all included with a Six Flags Gold Season Pass.

“At Six Flags New England, we’re all about creating unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. This year, we’re bringing quality events, new food offerings and even more excitement by opening New England’s first dual-launch straddle coaster, Quantum Accelerator, in summer 2025,” said Peter Carmichael, park president. “It perfectly complements our extensive lineup of world-class rides and attractions, making Six Flags New England the ultimate destination for family fun and excitement.”

Highlights of this season’s event series include:

April 18 ─ 27, Spring Break Days allow families tocreate lasting memories with a visit to Six Flags New England. Whether guests are conquering thrilling rides or indulging in diverse dining options, exciting experiences await the whole family.

July 4 ─ 6, Star Spangled Nights is the region's premier 4th of July celebration. Experience a breathtaking fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music, creating moments of pure wonder that will leave guests in awe.

July 26 ─ Aug. 10, Food & Brew Festival is a limited-time, weekend event like no other. Guests can indulge in mouthwatering dishes and local craft brews, perfectly paired with world-class thrills.

Sept. 6 ─ Oct. 26, Oktoberfest is a beloved annual celebration that brings the spirit of Germany's world-famous festival to life. Guests can sample authentic German cuisine paired with a diverse selection of craft beers. Lively music and captivating performances will create a festive atmosphere, perfect for the whole family on weekends and select days.

Sept. 20 ─ Nov. 2, Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS® transforms Six Flags New England into a haunting landscape packed with hair-raising attractions, spine-tingling scare zones, terrifying mazes and ghoulish characters lurking in the shadows. Available weekends and select nights.

Sept. 20 ─ Oct. 26, Kids Boo Fest is spooktacular fun for all ages. Families can enjoy unboolievable entertainment, exciting activities, trick-or-treat trails, and Halloween-themed experiences that are perfect for little ghouls and goblins on weekends and select days.

Six Flags New England opens for the season April 5. Additional details can be found on its events page. Please note that all event dates and availability are subject to change. Guests are encouraged to check the official website or follow on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding special events and schedules.