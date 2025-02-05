Exciting events lineup slated for Six Flags America in 2025

BOWIE, Md. — Today, Six Flags America announced its lineup of special events for the 2025 season, which kicks off April 12. Guests can enjoy world-class thrill rides and a premier lineup of family entertainment, all included with a Six Flags Gold Season Pass.

“Six Flags America is making lasting memories all season long with our culturally rich event series, dynamic performances, and interactive fun,” said Ramar Vaughan, park general manager. “Combined with our previous additions of the innovative water coaster, RipQurl Blaster, and the thrill ride, SteamWhirler, 2025 will be a season of unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.”

Highlights of the 2025 season’s event series include:

Thrills and chills return to Six Flags America during Fright Fest. Complete with a haunting landscape, scare zones and hair-raising attractions, this event will surely make for a spooktacular Halloween season. Available weekends and select days. Sept. 13 to Nov. 2 ─ Kids Boo Fest: The Halloween-themed event for little ghosts and ghouls returns with kid-friendly entertainment, special activities, trick-or-treat trail and more. Available weekends and select days.

Six Flags America will share additional details on its events page as they become available. Please note that all events, dates and availability are subject to change. Six Flags America encourages guests to check the official website or follow on social media for the most up-to-date information regarding special events and schedules.