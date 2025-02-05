Meet the voice of Kai at an exclusive LEGO NINJAGO Weekends Event at Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Calling all ninja warriors! Get ready for an action-packed, Passholder-exclusive event featuring Vincent Tong, the legendary voice behind Kai from the “LEGO NINJAGO” animated series — a role he has voiced since the show’s debut in 2011. For nearly 15 years, Tong has brought countless other animated characters to life across a variety of television series, films and video games, including Dr. Wu in “LEGO Jurassic World”, Jestro in “LEGO Nexo Knights” and Logan in “LEGO DREAMZzz” plus more!

Media are invited to join this special VIP event alongside LEGOLAND® Florida Resort’s most dedicated ninja fans.

Exclusive perks for Annual Passholders only include:

A private screening of “LEGO® NINJAGO® Master of the 4th Dimension”

A Meet and Greet with Vincent Tong, the voice of Kai

A special Kai poster autographed by Tong

Guests can also join the fun with a chance to train like a true ninja during the School of Spinjitzu show at 12:30 p.m., featuring Tong!