Theme park Toverland breaks visitor record for the third consecutive year

Toverland had the pleasure of welcoming a record number of guests last year. In 2024, no fewer than 1,174,000 visitors passed through the gates of the theme park. This growth has been achieved by consistently investing in seasonal events and the park’s quality. High levels of guest satisfaction also contributed to the new record. It wasn’t just families and groups of friends who flocked to the park; large groups, such as corporate outings and school trips, also chose Toverland in great numbers.

“That we are able to celebrate a visitor record for the third year in a row is a great compliment to our team,” says Managing Director Jean Gelissen Jr. “Every day, we strive to create magical and joyful experiences for our visitors. We achieve this by offering high-quality experiences in the park and by truly making a difference with our employees. This commitment is reflected in our high guest satisfaction rates.”

Successful Seasonal Events

In 2024, Toverland focused on extended opening hours and investments in seasonal events. The Halloween Nights remained as popular as ever, and the winter concept, Winter Feelings, was also a big hit. Toverland will continue this strategy in 2025, with plans to refresh the summer event, Summer Feelings. The event will feature unique entertainment acts that will bring Toverland’s stories even more to life. Additionally, the park will be open more often in 2025. The full annual calendar can be viewed at toverland.com/en/theme-park/opening-times.

Park Quality

There is also significant investment in the park and its attractions. In 2024, a large-scale renovation of the wooden roller coaster Troy began. During the winter period, the track will be almost completely renewed over a span of four years. Currently, work is underway on the first drop and the horseshoe element that follows. “We’re carrying out this work with a dedicated team of twenty of our own employees, who have been specially trained for this task,” explains Jean Jr. “Thanks to this maintenance, everyone will soon be able to enjoy many smooth rides on Troy. I’m extremely proud that we’re managing this project in-house.” Troy is expected to reopen in mid-April.

Enchanting Future

After the summer, construction will begin on the ‘Clubhuis’ (Clubhouse), a new energy-neutral back-office space for all Toverland employees. The Clubhuis will include workstations, a bistro, a dance studio with sports facilities, and a spacious workshop. Additionally, Toverland has plans to evolve into a destination resort, adding on-site accommodation to the park.