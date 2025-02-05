It’s official! Orange County mayor names February 1st Falcon’s Beyond Day in honor of Falcon’s Creative Group’s 25th anniversary

ORLANDO — Falcon’s Creative Group, a division of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a visionary leader in innovative and immersive storytelling, kicked off its year-along 25th anniversary celebration with high honors and a special proclamation from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

In recognition of Falcon’s Creative Group’s pioneering spirit, growth and contributions as one of the world’s leading firms in themed entertainment and master planning, February 1st has officially been proclaimed Falcon’s Beyond Day in Orange County, Florida.

Amid a standing room only of roughly 200 Falcon’s employees and community partners, Mayor Demings read the proclamation aloud to Falcon’s Beyond CEO Cecil D. Magpuri and praised him for starting his business in Orlando and continuing to invest in the local economy.

“Falcon’s Creative Group and Falcon’s Beyond have extended their leadership beyond the entertainment sector to being a valued member of the Orange County community, contributing to the local economy, earning Falcon’s distinction as Orlando’s second “Unicorn” company, a rare accomplishment that underscores its value and impact on the global stage,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “Falcon’s Creative Group has been an incubator for innovation by bringing jobs and opportunities to local talent in supporting local businesses, and fostering a culture of creativity, collaboration, and inspiration.”

A homegrown Orlando company located in the theme park capital of the world, Falcon’s Creative Group has sparked innovation since its inception in 2000, when it was founded as Falcon’s Treehouse by CEO Cecil D. Magpuri and his wife Marty. Drawing from Cecil’s extensive creative experience in themed entertainment and attractions development with Universal Creative and Iwerks Entertainment, the business evolved into Falcon’s Creative Group in 2014 to include design, digital media, and licensing divisions. Fast-forward to the present, Falcon’s Creative Group has successfully designed and delivered over $120 billion worth of themed experiences around the world in 27 countries.

Upon receiving the proclamation, Cecil expressed much gratitude to everyone who has helped Falcon’s grow as a Company and thanked Mayor Demings, the Orlando Economic Partnership and other community partners for making Orange County a wonderful place to live, work and play.

“I’m so proud to be an Orlando-based company and I wouldn’t think of having our headquarters any place else,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond.

Known for its simply masterful work, Falcon’s Creative Group is a creative design firm that specializes in master planning, attraction & experiential design, project management, development of content, interactives, software, and technologies. As a dedicated, trusted and highly collaborative creative partner, Falcon’s prides itself on delivering visually spectacular and iconic work that can be enjoyed in theme parks, zoos, aquariums, location-based entertainment venues, themed restaurants and shops, resorts and more.

Over the past 25 years, Falcon’s talented team of creative directors, writers, designers, illustrators, producers, and programmers have brought some of the most well-known intellectual properties in the world to life. Client and IP collaborators over the years include Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Qiddiya Investment Company, Atlantis, Marvel, National Geographic, NASA, AT&T, Lego, Hard Rock, Formula 1, Lionsgate, Cartoon Network, Herschend Live, 343 Industries, and many more.