Merlin Entertainments’ Legoland California Resort and Madame Tussauds Hollywood offer free tickets for first responders of the Los Angeles fires

CARLSBAD, Fla. & HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — LEGOLAND California Resort and Madame Tussauds Hollywood are showing appreciation for first responders of the Los Angeles fires who have given their time and bravely to serve their community by offering free tickets. As part of Merlin Entertainments’ commitment to creating memorable, immersive experiences, both attractions are also offering additional discounts for first responders to bring up to four guests at half off giving the opportunity to enjoy unforgettable fun together with their families.

Now through May 23, LEGOLAND California Resort is offering a complimentary Hopper Ticket, and up to four additional Hopper tickets at 50% off for first responders including California-based firefighters, police officers, sheriff deputies, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and National Guard Members. First responders can choose between a LEGOLAND + SEA LIFE Hopper Ticket or a Resort Hopper Ticket which includes access to LEGOLAND, SEA LIFE, and LEGOLAND® Water Park (open select dates).

Tickets must be claimed in person at LEGOLAND California’s Guest Services window with a valid government-issued photo ID and a valid employee ID card.

At Madame Tussauds Hollywood, first responders can enjoy free admission through April 10. They can bring up to four guests, who are all eligible to receive 50% off admission. This exclusive offer at Madame Tussauds is available through ID.me.