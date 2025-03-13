NEAAPA hosts successful 112th Anniversary Education Conference & Annual Meeting

MYSTIC, Conn. — Over 140 industry professionals from across the NEAAPA region and beyond gathered to learn, network, and celebrate distinguished contributors to the attractions industry at the 112th Anniversary Education Conference & Annual Meeting, held at the Hilton Mystic Hotel.

A Gathering of Industry Leaders

NEAAPA – The Northeast’s Entertainment Association – represents the attractions industry across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, including the manufacturers and suppliers that support the sector. This year’s multi-day event was a dynamic forum for education, collaboration, and recognition.

Engaging Educational Sessions & Networking Opportunities

The event kicked off with a meet-up of Family Entertainment Center (FEC) members, focusing on points-of-sale systems. Leinad Borman of Semnox Solutions and Dorothy Lewis of Xpressposts Marketing led the session, showcasing new features and services available across various platforms.

Following this, a crucial safety and security session, Managing and De-Escalating Aggressive Behavior, was led by Casey Ford of Canobie Lake Park, providing valuable insights on fostering positive interactions between guests and employees.

Attendees later enjoyed a private reception at Mystic Aquarium’s Main Gallery, home to a variety of marine life, including sand tiger sharks, green sea turtles, and comb jellies. Suzette Tibus, CEO of Mystic Aquarium, welcomed the attendees before they concluded the evening with dinner at the hotel.

Informative Sessions & Leadership Elections

Tuesday, March 4, began with an education session by Kevin McNulty of NetWeave Social, Rise of the Machines: AI is Here… Now What?, exploring the integration of artificial intelligence into digital platforms in the attractions industry. This was followed by the NEAAPA Roundtables, covering topics from human resources and training to security and food and beverage operations.

During the NEAAPA Board of Directors Meeting, Ed Hodgdon was re-elected Secretary for the 15th time. Later sessions included Effective Onboarding and Retention, led by Kevin Joly of the Employer’s Association of the North East (EANE), and Learning from Z to A: Rethinking Training for Our Newest Generations, presented by Laura McNerney of Leadership Learning Group, offering fresh insights on adapting training methods to younger employees.

The NEAAPA Vendor Showcase followed, highlighting event sponsors introducing their latest products and services. Attendees then enjoyed a Broadway-themed reception and dinner, complete with a showbill-style program, designed by RWS Global.

Celebrating Leadership & Excellence

The Annual Business Meeting was chaired by outgoing NEAAPA President Chris Nicoli of Canobie Lake Park, who expressed gratitude to the board and his employer for their support. The President’s Award was presented to Kenzie Goode of Canobie Lake Park for her exceptional contributions to NEAAPA and her work on the Annual Meeting.

Twelve new members and 22 milestone members were recognized, including Six Flags New England (85 years) and Philadelphia Toboggan Company (95 years). An ad-hoc committee’s updates to the Association’s By-Laws and Articles of Organization were approved unanimously.

Newly elected officers and directors include:

President: Erik Beard (International Ride Training)

Erik Beard (International Ride Training) 1st Vice President: Ron Patalano (Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village)

Ron Patalano (Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village) 2nd Vice President: Melissa Plane (CLM Risk Management)

Melissa Plane (CLM Risk Management) Treasurer: Charlene Conway (Carousel Family Fun Center)

Board members re-elected for three-year terms include Tom Brady (Stag Hollow Mining), Cindy Brewer-Lavoie (Southwick’s Zoo), Cory Cormier (Funtown Splashtown USA), Steve Gioe (Level99), and Sandra Manougian (Fun World). Anthony Berni III (Canobie Lake Park) and Melissa Bamford (Baynum Solutions) were elected to fill shorter-term roles.

Recognizing Industry Achievements

New NEAAPA President Erik Beard turned the stage over to Awards Committee Chair John Guertin for the evening’s awards presentation.

Alan E. Ramsay Safety Award: Steve Vourderis (Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park) for maintaining a safe and exceptional experience in Coney Island.

Steve Vourderis (Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park) for maintaining a safe and exceptional experience in Coney Island. Paragon Award for Marketing Excellence: Story Land for its innovative 70th season promotions and the introduction of a new Halloween event.

Story Land for its innovative 70th season promotions and the introduction of a new Halloween event. Meritorious Service Award: Tom Tessitore for his 14 years of dedicated board service.

NEAAPA Hall of Fame Inductions

The event concluded with the prestigious Hall of Fame inductions, welcoming Steve Lipkin (formerly of NANCO/Nancy Sales) and Kevin Naughton (Naughton Insurance). Both are Past Presidents of NEAAPA and join their fathers in the Hall of Fame, bringing the total number of inductees to 52.

Additionally, the 50/50 raffle raised over $2,000 for the Pinnacle Scholarship Fund, with the winner generously donating their portion back to the fund. There were also two second-chance prizes, provided by RWS Global, which included a show poster of The Lion King signed by the Broadway cast, copies of Playbills, and other exclusive items.