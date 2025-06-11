Playdium teams with Intercard for Sri Lanka’s biggest and newest FEC

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s latest cashless technology plays a crucial role at Playdium, the newest and biggest indoor FEC in Sri Lanka. Recently opened in the capital city of Colombo, the 16,000 square foot center features Brunswick bowling, a 34-game arcade, VR attractions, bumper cars, soft play and a full service restaurant.

Playdium is revolutionizing out-of-home entertainment in Sri Lanka with cutting-edge technology and high-energy sports and leisure experiences. Located at the prestigious One Galle Face Mall, the first-of-its-kind FEC in the country offers a wide range of thrilling activities for guests of all ages.

Rohit Mathur and CSML, Intercard’s distributor in India, handled the arcade installation. The games are connected to a system of more than 40 card readers and self-service kiosks. CSML also installed Playdium’s Brunswick bowling equipment.

“We are honored to partner with CSML to serve Playdium and the growing amusement scene in Sri Lanka,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice-president of international sales. “Some of the leading domestic and international operators in South Asia use Intercard cashless technology and we look forward to working with more of them in the future.”

Asian operators can experience all that Intercard has to offer at the IAAPA Asia Expo booth #1211 in Shanghai from July 1-3, 2025.