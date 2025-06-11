Splish Splash Water Park opens all-new Stingray Bay water play area

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Seas the day, this Saturday, June 14 as the brand-new Stingray Bay officially opens to guests at Splish Splash Water Park. The thrilling water play area will offer families with smaller children a new way to beat the heat just in time for the temperatures on Long Island to rise for the summer 2025 season.

It is all about the rays as Splish Splash hosts an official ribbon cutting ceremony outside of Stingray Bay at 10 a.m. The ceremony will feature remarks from the park’s General Manager Mike Bengtson, special ribbon cutting, giveaways, and guests from the Family & Children’s Association.

The all-new splash-tastic water playground, Stingray Bay, offers visitors more than 15 fun and silly ways to stay cool during their visit to Splish Splash. The all-new water playground is finally complete and decked out with three-pint sized water slides, six interactive spray features, five water play features, a dump bucket and fun for all to soak and spray.

“We are thrilled to partner with Family & Children’s Association as we open the all-new Stingray Bay this weekend,” said General Manager Mike Bengtson. “This interactive water play area is the perfect addition to the park, offering something our smallest guests can enjoy while teens and above tackle our thrilling park favorites like Bootlegger’s Run, Alien Invasion, and Hyperlight. “

Families will be hooked all weekend long at New York’s Largest Water Park, as the third annual Kids Fest event continues. Running every weekend through Sunday, June 29, Kids Fest offers thrills the whole family can enjoy. Each weekend will feature an interactive DJ, performers, meet and greets, giveaways, bubble parties, exclusive food and retail items, and more. On June 14, 15, 28 and 29, visitors will enjoy circus themed weekends featuring strolling entertainment and balloon artists. June 21 and 22 will feature meet and greets with pirates and mermaids, plus exclusive photo opportunities. Plus, the park will host local mascot celebrities QuackerJack of the Long Island Ducks, Wolfie from Stony Brook University, and Finn from Suffolk County Community College on Sunday, June 22.

In addition to Kids Fest, Splish Splash will introduce its first-ever nighttime event, Neon Nights. Everyone is invited to experience the park in a whole new light as they follow the lights and sounds through the bubble tunnel to Kahuna Bay wave pool where the action pulses in full vivid color. A live DJ will dial up the energy while guests zip down some of their favorite slides in the dark. Neon Nights will run each Friday and Saturday from July 11 through August 16 from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m.