Golden Ticket Awards deadlines fast approaching

Charity golf event still open, new tour added at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amusement Today’s annual Golden Ticket Awards, scheduled for Sept. 5 & 6, 2025, and hosted by Carowinds in Charlotte, N.C., is fast approaching as are numerous deadlines.

All event and registration information can be found at GoldenTicketAwards.com. The deadline to register is August 25.

Lodging update

While the GTA’s host hotel, the SpringHill Suites, is now completely booked, Amusement Today has an extra room block secured at the TownePlace Suite For $149 (King) and $139 (Queen). This hotel is located very close to the Carowinds property. Deadline to book your discounted room is August 21.

Both SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites will be serviced by shuttle bus service during the event.

Charity golf update

Space still remains for your chance to go tee it up at The Divide Golf Club in Matthews, N.C., to help fundraise for the National Roller Coaster Museum. This golf event is Friday, Sept. 5, and begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Cost is $200 per golfer. The golf club has rental clubs for $60 per set, but they must be reserved in advance by calling the course at (704) 628-6438 and referencing the NRCMA Golf Tournament. Visit the Golden Ticket website for full info and to register. The deadline to register for the NRCMA Golf Outing is August 25.

Tours at Carowinds

Carowinds has lined up several tours for Golden Ticket attendees on Saturday morning and has added an extra tour for parks owners and managers directly affiliated with park security. Tours and times are located on the Golden Tickets website and will be available at the event check-in. The registration deadline for all tours is August 25.

Original tours include: Carowinds Culinary; Carolina Harbor Waterpark; SCarowinds (Halloween); NEW-for-2025 (which looks at two new rides added this season with ride representatives on hand from ART Engineering and Mack Rides) and the NEW-for-2026 preview of Carowinds’ exciting new water ride for next year with a representative on hand from Whitewater.

New security tour added: This tour (Saturday at 11 a.m.) is focused on guest safety and park security. This behind-the-scenes tour takes attendees into the heartbeat of the Carowinds Emergency Operations Center for a look at the master video capture capabilities. This tour will also let attendees talk one-on-one with 3DK9 Detection Services and find out how their trained service dogs can sniff out a problem before guests ever enter the front gate. If you have not yet registered for the event, you can use the tour link on the registration form to book your tour schedule. Limited to 25 people.

If you need to change/add to your current tour schedule email Amusement Today’s Sammy Piccola at spiccola@amusementtoday.com.

Amusement Today and Carowinds thank all who have already pre-registered for the 2025 Golden Ticket Awards event. It’s a FREE fun-filled two-day networking event and we hope you enjoy your time in Charlotte and at Carowinds! See you there!

goldenticketawards.com