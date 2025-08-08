Bands, Brew & BBQ at SeaWorld Orlando continues to sizzle this weekend with LOCASH

Join in onthe sensational blend of live music and mouthwatering barbecue at the Bands, Brew & BBQ event at SeaWorld Orlando. This event is an experience for all the senses, featuring world-class musical acts, mouthwatering barbecue and refreshing brews, in addition to award-winning attractions and terrific animal presentations.



Headlining This Weekend:

Saturday, August 9: Play it Again – Luke Bryan Tribute

“Play It Again” is a high-energy tribute band celebrating the biggest hits of country superstar Luke Bryan. Fronted by Scott Jordan—NBC’s announcer for Monster Jam — the show delivers fan-favorite anthems like “Country Girl,” “Drink a Beer,” “Play It Again,” and more in a dynamic, crowd-pleasing performance.

Sunday, August 10: LOCASH

Named “country music’s iconic feel-good duo” by People, country duo LOCASH brings their signature blend of high-energy performances, feel-good anthems, and chart-topping hits to the stage. Known for their fresh, fun twist on modern country, LOCASH is set to deliver an unforgettable show packed with fan favorites and infectious energy.