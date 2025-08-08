An anniversary year full of Hollywood action is coming to life: Movie Park Germany reveals first details about the 2026 season

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Plans for Movie Park Germany’s 30th birthday are already in full swing. To celebrate this special milestone in the 2026 season, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park has planned a number of activities, eventful highlights, and a new cinematic attraction for its guests. Now, the first news from Hollywood in Germany are being announced.

The spotlights will be adjusted and the set polished: Hollywood Boulevard is getting a makeover and will shine in new splendor in 2026. A new color scheme, themed decorations and props are on the production schedule for Movie Park’s anniversary year and will make the world of movies sparkle in a new fashion.

The next dazzling scene is waiting around the corner, letting families catch sight of their favorite heroes: Starting in summer, the big Movie Park anniversary parade will be brought to life with new cinematic floats and vehicles and captivate guests in a world between old Hollywood glamour and modernity. A new soundtrack for the parade is in the works, as well as new costumes and choreographies.

Starting with the Easter holidays, an expanded Nickelodeon entertainment offering will enrich the park and provide even more family-friendly entertainment in Nickelodeon Land.

More movie atmosphere, more TV heroes: New characters will join the Hollywood set and await their big debut in 2026.

“There is no business like show business” and it is time to feel like a Hollywood star: On some Saturdays during the summer holidays in 2026, the park will extend its opening hours until 8 p.m. and celebrate the summer evenings with its guests in its anniversary year with cocktails, live music, and special food offerings. July 4, 2026, will be a glamorous highlight, with Movie Park hosting a big anniversary celebration that will last into the late evening hours.

A key scene in the 2026 season will be a new exclusive Paramount attraction, which will come to life in place of “The Lost Temple”, further highlighting the movie identity of the park. With this attraction, Movie Park Germany will live up to its motto “Hollywood in Germany” – and let guests dive deeply into the movie productions and on-set operations of the world-famous Paramount Pictures. They will experience first-hand what it is like to be an extra in a big movie production full of adventure and action lurking behind every corner.

However, that is not the end of the story: a mix of entertainment, events, and nostalgia will continue to set the scene for the anniversary year. More surprises are already in the works and will be announced in due course.