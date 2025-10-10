SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream ranked among nation’s best Halloween events — celebrate with the slash sale: tickets starting at just $45.99

Orlando’s most terrifying Halloween event just raised the stakes. In its fifth year, SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream has been voted one of the Top 5 Best Theme Park Halloween Events in the Country by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and named the No. 1 Halloween Event in Florida.

This year also marks the arrival of a new icon: Havoc. Once bound by the Sirens, he now rides free as the face of fear at Howl-O-Scream. With fire, fury and no mercy, Havoc leads guests into a night where chaos is worshipped and fear fuels the experience. His reign comes to life in the brand-new stunt show Throttle, featuring motorcycles, fire effects and bone-rattling action.

To celebrate this national recognition, Howl-O-Scream is unleashing its Slash Sale, offering tickets for as low as $45.99 on select nights.



This limited-time offer unlocks access to:

Five haunted houses — three making their debut this year — with twisted storylines and sinister surprises waiting in the dark.

Six immersive scare zones with creatures and characters waiting throughout the park.

Four thrill rides open at night, including some of Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coasters.

Two roaming hordes of scare actors appearing without warning.

Five themed bars with specialty cocktails that are to die for like the Solar Flare Margarita.

Limited-time culinary offerings including the Spooky Teriyaki Chicken and other themed food and beverage items available only during the event.

Live entertainment throughout the evening, including the debut of Throttle, a stunt show featuring the terrifying new character Havoc.

With bone-chilling scares, nationally ranked thrills, and the Slash Sale, this is Orlando’s must-see Halloween event of 2025.