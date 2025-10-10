SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream ranked among nation’s best Halloween events — celebrate with the slash sale: tickets starting at just $45.99

Orlando’s most terrifying Halloween event just raised the stakes. In its fifth year, SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream has been voted one of the Top 5 Best Theme Park Halloween Events in the Country by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and named the No. 1 Halloween Event in Florida.
This year also marks the arrival of a new icon: Havoc. Once bound by the Sirens, he now rides free as the face of fear at Howl-O-Scream. With fire, fury and no mercy, Havoc leads guests into a night where chaos is worshipped and fear fuels the experience. His reign comes to life in the brand-new stunt show Throttle, featuring motorcycles, fire effects and bone-rattling action.
To celebrate this national recognition, Howl-O-Scream is unleashing its Slash Sale, offering tickets for as low as $45.99 on select nights.
This limited-time offer unlocks access to:
- Five haunted houses — three making their debut this year — with twisted storylines and sinister surprises waiting in the dark.
- Six immersive scare zones with creatures and characters waiting throughout the park.
- Four thrill rides open at night, including some of Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coasters.
- Two roaming hordes of scare actors appearing without warning.
- Five themed bars with specialty cocktails that are to die for like the Solar Flare Margarita.
- Limited-time culinary offerings including the Spooky Teriyaki Chicken and other themed food and beverage items available only during the event.
- Live entertainment throughout the evening, including the debut of Throttle, a stunt show featuring the terrifying new character Havoc.
With bone-chilling scares, nationally ranked thrills, and the Slash Sale, this is Orlando’s must-see Halloween event of 2025.