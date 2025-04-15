Mall of America invites public to annual Earth Day Ladybug Release at Nickelodeon Universe

Mall of America will celebrate Earth Day with its annual Ladybug Release at Nickelodeon Universe! This Earth Month, 144,000 ladybugs will be set free into the plants within the theme park to serve as a natural pesticide. There are more than 30,000 plants throughout the Mall, upholding the retail and entertainment destination’s commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly plant care.

The public is invited to join this yearly tradition and see the ladybugs in action as they set off to protect the plants throughout Nickelodeon Universe. This unique event offers a close-up look at an environmentally friendly approach to landscaping and provides a meaningful way to celebrate Earth Day.