Todd Cravens named president of Betson Gaming Division

HENDERSON, Nev. — H. Betti Industries Inc, the leading distributor of amusement and gaming equipment and parts, is proud to announce the appointment of Todd Cravens as President of Betson Gaming. In this expanded leadership role, Cravens will oversee all aspects of its growing gaming division, with a focus on expanding market share, building the product portfolio, and accelerating growth in new and existing markets.

Since joining the Company in January 2025 as Senior Vice President of Gaming, Cravens has made an immediate and measurable impact across the business. His leadership has helped sharpen Betson’s gaming strategy, align the team, and focus on new revenue streams, while also bringing operational discipline and strategic vision to other areas of the company.

“Todd has quickly proven himself to be a dynamic and transformative leader and a key member of our senior Leadership team,” said Bob Geschine, President of H. Betti Industries. “In a short period of time, he’s elevated not just our gaming business but added value across the entire enterprise. We’re excited for what’s ahead as he takes this next step.”

With decades of experience in gaming and amusements, including prior roles as CEO of Galaxy Gaming and other executive leadership positions in the casino and amusement industries, Cravens brings a unique blend of industry expertise, customer focus, and entrepreneurial energy.

As President of Gaming, Cravens will focus on:

Expanding Betson’s gaming footprint in key regulated markets

Driving new product partnerships

Leading legislative strategy for emerging markets

Building a high-performance sales and service organization

Enhancing Betson’s brand as a leader in both gaming and amusements

“The Betson name has a rich legacy in gaming and amusements, and I’m honored to lead our efforts to take that to the next level,” said Cravens. “This is a growth story — and we have a talented team, a great product portfolio, and a tremendous opportunity to grow our business and help our customers win.”

Cravens will continue to be based in Betson’s Henderson, Nevada office and will report directly to Bob Geschine, President of H. Betti Industries.