Big news in Djurs Sommerland: Easter days, Denmark’s first adventure trail and After Dark

More exciting news awaits when Scandinavia’s biggest summerland opens its doors for the 45th season. Experience Easter days from Monday 14 April to Monday 21 April as Djurs Sommerland is opening during the Easter holidays for the first time ever. At the same time, Denmark’s first adventure trail launches – a spectacular new attraction for the whole family. The season ends with a third, new experience with Djurs Sommerland After Dark in the autumn holidays.

Djurs Sommerland is known for big news announcements and renewal of the park year after year, and 2025 will leave no exceptions. This year, the family-owned summerland is again investing in new, excellent experiences in the quest to be Denmark’s best summerland for kids of all ages.

Easter days in Djurs Sommerland – open during the Easter holidays for the first time

“For the very first time, we open at Easter with Easter days in Djurs Sommerland, which can be experienced from 14 April to 21 April. Families with children can look forward to a complete Easter experience in the park when we, among other things, decorate the park with hundreds of oversized Easter eggs and thousands of spring flowers. It will be the perfect occasion for the whole family to enjoy the spring and have fun together in all our rides”, says CEO Henrik B. Nielsen.

Expectations for Easter days in Djurs Sommerland are high, especially if the spring weather is good. News that the tourism industry in East Jutland also welcomes.

“Djurs Sommerland is a beacon for tourism in Denmark, and it is of great importance for the entire tourism industry that we continue to innovate. Easter days in Djurs Sommerland is a good example of this. Initiatives that attract guests outside the high season are extremely welcome and mean that there are even more reasons to visit our destination all year”, says CEO of VisitAarhus Pia Lange Christensen.

Camino del Sol – Denmark’s first adventure trail

Djurs Sommerland is also unveiling Denmark’s first adventure trail, named Camino del Sol. A half kilometer-long adventurous trip with temples, mazes, waterfalls, and deep canyons. The ambitious project has been developed in collaboration with international experts from England and the Netherlands and is inspired by adventure trails in foreign parks, where they are extremely popular.

“Camino del Sol matches the DNA of Djurs Sommerland perfectly and what we derive from being physically active to be entertained. At the same time, the new attraction matches our high demands for quality and theming.

It is excellent that we can bring being physically active to be entertained to a completely new level of experience that can’t be found in Scandinavia”, says Henrik B. Nielsen.

Camino del Sol is placed in the themed area Mexicoland, and it brings you right up close to Denmark’s longest roller coaster, Juvelen, as well as the impressive drop tower, El Grito, which was voted the “Best new ride in Europe 2024”.

“There is no doubt that Camino del Sol will be an activity for the senses. With a theme that reaches new heights, lots of exciting challenges, and surprising elements along the way, where both El Grito and Juvelen are integrated into the experience, I promise that it will be a fantastic expedition for the guests”, says Henrik B. Nielsen,

who emphasizes that adventure trail can’t be compared to obstacle courses in the traditional sense.

New for the autumn holidays: Djurs Sommerland After Dark – Fun for the whole family

During the autumn holidays, Djurs Sommerland is traditionally transformed into one of Denmark’s biggest Halloween experiences. The park is transformed and filled with 40,000 pumpkins, as well as encounters with rattling skeletons, cackling witches, and giant spiders – Magical Halloween can be experienced during daytime from

10:00-18:00. When darkness falls, guests can experience Djurs Sommerland After Dark for the first time ever from 11 October to 18 October from 18:00-21:00. The entire park is transforming into a dazzling adventure of light and colour.

“We are looking forward to presenting even more magic, mystery, and excitement to our more than 100,000 guests during the autumn holidays, when Djurs Sommerland After Dark launched. Our goal is to create a sparkling adventure of sound and light for the whole family to explore. And for the first time, guests can hop on one of our many rides and hurtle off into the dark. It will be both exciting, enchanting and magical”, says Henrik B. Nielsen.

In the season of 2025, there will be 115 opening days from 14 April to 19 October, and about 900.000 guests from both Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, and the Netherlands are expected to visit

Djurs Sommerland – Scandinavia’s biggest summerland.