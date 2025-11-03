Hupalipa family entertainment centers

Founded in 2019 to become a leading family entertainment brand, HUPALUPA has rapidly grown by meeting the needs of the retail ecosystem. With its sub-brands—HUPALUPA EXPO, GO, and STORE—it has strengthened its umbrella identity through vertical and horizontal expansion.

Offering interactive play areas where families bond and children develop physical and social skills, HUPALUPA blends sports and fun into an accessible experience for all ages.

Named “Turkey’s Best Themed Indoor Entertainment Center” at the Atrax Awards for two consecutive years and “Leisure Brand of the Year” at the 2024 MAPIC Awards, HUPALUPA continues to expand with its second center in Bursa and an upcoming third venue in Adana—further reinforcing its leadership in the industry.