SeaWorld Orlando launches the biggest sale of the year with limited-time Black Friday pre-sale: up to 65% off tickets, fun cards and annual passes

SeaWorld Orlando is launching a limited-time Black Friday Presale, offering up to 65% off on Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes. This special offer is available now through Sunday, Nov. 9. With a thrilling lineup of new events and entertainment planned for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026, now is the best time to lock in big savings on a full year of adventure.

Guests who take advantage of this offer will have the opportunity to enjoy all the exciting events the park offers throughout the year, including the return of the beloved Christmas Celebration starting this week on Nov. 7. During this festive event, the park transforms into a sparkling winter wonderland featuring millions of twinkling lights, beloved holiday shows, and Central Florida’s only outdoor ice rink at Bayside Stadium. From seasonal treats to unforgettable photo ops, it’s a can’t-miss holiday tradition for families across Florida.

A 2026 Fun Card gives guests unlimited visits all next year, plus the rest of 2025 FREE — perfect for revisiting fan-favorite attractions and inspiring animal presentations again and again. For even more value and exclusive perks, Annual Pass Members enjoy unlimited visits with no blockout dates, along with access to Pass Member-only events, special discounts, and early previews of major new attractions.

In 2026, Pass Members will be the first to experience SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep — an all-new attraction that takes guests on a submersible adventure through dazzling undersea ecosystems filled with extraordinary creatures, breathtaking environments, and awe-inspiring stories from the deep sea.

Buy a Gift Get a Treat: Guests who purchase a $100 gift card get $20 in free in-park spending. This offer is available from Nov. 10 through Dec. 1. This $20 bonus can be used from Jan. 1, 2026, through Feb. 28, 2026.