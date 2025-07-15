Huss Park Attractions presents cyberpunk Break Dance 5, Kraftverket, at Liseberg

BREMEN, Germany — Huss Park Attractions, the German ride manufacturer, has announced that the second installation of its new Break Dance 5 attraction is at Swedish amusement park Liseberg, under the name Kraftverket.

Here, the powerful ride is matched by a mysterious vibe and highly detailed theming, and it can be found at the southern entrance of the park, fitting perfectly within the helix of the Valkyria coaster. Located close to the Grand Curiosa Hotel, Kraftverket, which translates to “power plant,” is part of the rich story surrounding the new hotel.

Seamlessly integrated into the park story

The story of the Grand Curiosa centers on 18th-century adventurer Agnes and the curiosities that she collected during her worldwide travels. So many treasures were amassed that her home needed several extensions, leading to the creation of the Grand Curiosa.

Kraftverket is part of a new themed zone connecting the Liseberg Grand Curiosa Hotel with the older sections of the park, celebrating Gothenburg’s industrial heritage with a cyberpunk feel.

The new attraction at Liseberg merges the upgraded Break Dance ride experience with a refreshed design and modern technology. Kraftverket features highly themed gondolas, as well as custom lighting and ride programs tuned to soundtracks that have been specially recorded for this installation.

The ride offers a fun and thrilling experience for guests.

Break Dance 5

Since its debut in 1985, the Break Dance has become Huss Park Attractions’ most successful ride. Its spinning motion, speed, and premium design made it an international hit, with well over 100 units delivered worldwide. The first Break Dance is still touring today and thrilling crowds. Break Dance 5 is the latest version of this popular attraction.

Huss has increased the ride’s power by 30% and boosted the top speed by a further 30% compared to earlier models. Thanks to faster gondola crossings and a quicker central turntable, the ride is more intense and dynamic than ever. The redesign prioritizes durability and safety, providing a solution that is easier to maintain.

A key new feature is the HUSS® Operator Center Stage, which integrates the operator into both the ride and the entertainment, allowing them to oversee the entire experience and utilize a show control system to engage with guests.

The HUSS® Operator Center Stage also enables DJs to transform the attraction into a stage for live events, with a second external operator station available for safe ride control.

The updated gondolas, seating 40 people per ride cycle, offer additional space and individual lap bars for enhanced comfort and safety. The attraction is approved for riders over 1.2 meters tall.