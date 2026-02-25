AEI gets first look at Hybrid Impulse Plus reader from Intercard

ST. LOUIS — At the 2026 Amusement Expo International March 16-19, Intercard will feature its new hybrid Impulse Plus reader. It accepts more types of payments (including credit cards), makes more upsells and can increase revenues by as much as 30%.

It is ideal for amusement operators with arcades who want an easy way to capture credit card users while continuing to use coin-op games. The Impulse Plus allows them to do both and can deliver reports of cash and credit card revenues on demand via mobile device or at the arcade. This is much more useful and efficient than other vendors’ credit card readers that can only generate reports at the end of the day.

“Operators around the world have shown great interest in our hybrid Impulse readers that accept credit cards as well as game cards,” says Rob Geiger, North American sales manager for Intercard. “We are looking forward to showing the latest version, the Impulse Plus, to our global family of customers at Amusement Expo in Las Vegas. It allows arcade operators to enjoy the benefits of cashless technology while continuing to use coin-op games.”

Visit Intercard in Booth #1821 at Amusement Expo. To schedule a demo of the Impulse Plus and other industry-leading Intercard products during the show please contact Rob Geiger, North American sales manager at rgeiger@intercardinc.com