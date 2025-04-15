International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) designates eight industry leaders as a Certified Fair Executive (CFE)

CALGARY, Alberta, Canada — The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) is proud to announce that eight members of the IAFE were designated as a Certified Fair Executive (CFE) during the 2025 IAFE Management Conference.

The newly certified individuals are:

Michelle Butler, IFMG, CFE, Minnesota State Fair

Cheryl Flood, IFMG, CFE, Florida State Fair

Cheryle Hartley, IFMG, CFE, Carolina Classic Fair

Cary Hester, IFMG, CFE, Carolina Classic Fair, NC

Casey Owen, IFMG, CFE, Ozark Empire Fair, MO

Abby Villas, IFMG, CFE, Tennessee Valley Fair

Rhonda Ward, IFMG, CFE, Collier Fair, FL

Mindy Williamson, IFMG, CFE, Iowa State Fair

This certification program provides incentives for professional improvement in fair management, recognizes those who achieve the specific standards, and develops professional status in the field of fair management. Certification also honors those members who have demonstrated their abilities through years of service to their fairs, fair associations, communities and the IAFE.

To earn the CFE designation, these individuals completed a rigorous certification process that included an application that documented professional experience and achievements, followed by a thorough review by the certification committee. He/she is also a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management (IFM), a requirement to receive a CFE designation. The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields.