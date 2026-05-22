Morey’s Piers kicks off the 2026 season with exciting openings and major renovations

WILDWOOD, N.J. — Morey’s Piers is launching the 2026 season with exciting new experiences, refreshed attractions, and major improvements across the boardwalk.

The iconic Giant Wheel has officially returned to its rightful place on the Wildwood skyline following a significant winter refurbishment. Guests can expect the attraction to begin welcoming riders the weekend of May 29. In the meantime, visitors can enjoy the Wheel’s stunning new lighting and visual displays beginning this weekend, courtesy of EWorks Pro.

Debuting this weekend is the brand new Jack’s Bar, opening on Friday, May 22, on Surfside Pier. Located in the former lower level of Joe’s Fish Co., Jack’s Bar introduces a refined amusement/carnival inspired F&B offering that naturally fits into the energy of the Pier. Not intended as a tribute space, the venue reflects Jack Morey’s vision of blending the energetic spirit of the boardwalk with a unique and memorable food and beverage offering.

Guests can expect a vibrant new destination for drinks, dining, and memorable boardwalk moments. Whether stopping for a meal, cocktail, or the perfect photo opportunity, Jack’s Bar is a can’t miss stop on the boardwalk.

Thrill-seekers will also welcome the return of The Great White, opening for the first time this season after receiving extensive offseason upgrades. Improvements include the retracking of several hundred feet of coaster track in partnership with Rocky Mountain Construction, delivering a noticeably smoother and enhanced ride experience for guests.

With exciting additions, enhanced attractions, and fresh experiences across the piers, Morey’s Piers is ready to make the 2026 season one to remember.