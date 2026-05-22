AlignOps BusyBusy Safety Module helps contractors develop stronger, more consistent heat safety programs

INDIANAPOLIS — As temperatures rise, and enforcement ramps up, contractors can ensure that their safety programs are effective and OSHA inspection-with the new Safety Module for AlignOps BusyBusy. This new tool allows contractors to create stronger, more consistent safety processes that are always OSHA inspection-ready. This new module helps users create heat-specific jobsite inspections, create daily heat safety JSAs, document water and shade station checks, encourage employees to report heat hazards immediately, deliver and track heat safety training, track heat related incidents and near misses, assign and track corrective actions, and centralize everything so they are always inspection-ready. BusyBusy Safety Module is ideal for crews working outside in elevated temperatures, including construction, road work, roofing, utility work, and other demanding outdoor occupations. For more information on BusyBusy Safety Module, visit https://alignops.com/blog/osha-heat-safety-crackdown-8-compliance-steps-for-contractors .

With OSHA’s Updated National Emphasis Program crews working outside are likely to draw more attention than ever before. Under this new program, inspections can be triggered during local heat advisories or when temperatures reach 80°F or higher. Inspectors are not just looking for a water cooler and a shade station – they are looking for processes that are implemented, documented, and repeatable. Contractors who will be in the best position during an OSHA inspection won’t necessarily be the ones with the biggest safety departments, they’ll be the companies that can clearly show consistent processes, active oversight, employee involvement, and documented follow-through. BusyBusy Safety Module addresses these concerns and more – allowing contractors to develop site-specific, heat-related programs tailored to their needs and activities. For more information on BusyBusy Safety Module visit https://busybusy.com/modules/safety/.

A top-rated workforce management and timecard app, AlignOps BusyBusy provides simple, mobile-friendly time tracking and GPS-enabled crew management for construction companies and field service companies, helping them improve payroll accuracy and control labore costs. Utilizing Safety Report’ existing in-house knowledge and expertise, BusyBusy fast-tracked the development of a comprehensive safety module. Safety features now available to BusyBusy users include incident reporting, safety observations, and job safety analysis (JSAs). Offered within the time-tracking app, these safety features enhance compliance and ease of use for field team. For additional information visit www.alignops.com/busybusy, e-mail info@BusyBusy.com, or call (720) 210-1063.