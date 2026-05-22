All-New Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice opens May 23 exclusively for annual pass members

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice exclusively opens to SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members on Saturday, May 23, inviting families to embark on a breathtaking Arctic adventure unlike anything else. The highly anticipated attraction opens to the general public on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 at 2 p.m.

The all-new Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice takes guests on a visually stunning, story-driven mission through the powerful natural forces that shape the Arctic. Guests will soar above erupting volcanoes, glide across frozen landscapes, dive beneath icy waters and journey through breathtaking Arctic environments alongside incredible wildlife including beluga whales, sperm whales, seals and polar bears, all brought to life through an immersive high-definition cinematic experience and SeaWorld Orlando’s state-of-the-art ride system.

“Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice is one of the most ambitious and immersive attractions we have ever created,” said Justin Newton, senior vice president of project delivery for United Parks & Resorts, SeaWorld’s parent company. “From the moment guests step inside the Arctic research station, every detail has been designed to fully transport them into this frozen world and leave them questioning how it was even possible.”

Guests begin their mission inside a newly transformed Arctic research outpost, complete with themed environments, mission control areas and a pre-launch briefing from a research scientist preparing them for the expedition ahead. The attraction blends storytelling, dynamic motion, immersive environments and breathtaking visuals to blur the line between simulation and reality.

In addition to the attraction itself, the experience reflects SeaWorld Orlando’s continued commitment to blending thrilling family adventures with inspiration rooted in the natural world. Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice highlights the beauty and wonder of the Arctic while encouraging guests to care about the planet and the wildlife that call it home.



