Aviktas arrives: Pleasure Beach officially opens its record-breaking new ride to the public

A new ride at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has officially opened – and it’s the tallest of its kind in the UK.

Today (21 May), the iconic theme park officially launched its newest ride, Aviktas, welcoming its first riders after much anticipation since its announcement in May 2025.

Thrill-seekers travelled from across the country to be among the first to experience the adrenaline pumping spectacle, which launches its riders 138 feet into the air while reaching angles of up to 120 degrees.

With its opening, Aviktas became the largest ride of its kind in the UK – almost doubling the size of the previous tallest, Maelstrom at Drayton Manor.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Pleasure Beach has always had a reputation for going big and pushing boundaries – Aviktas is no exception. Its sheer size and presence speaks for itself, there is simply nothing like it in the UK.

“We wanted to build something that sets us apart from anywhere else and gives our guests a genuine must-visit reason to come to the park. This project is another reminder of our commitment to making Pleasure Beach one of the world’s greatest theme parks.”

Pleasure Beach has invested £8.72m into its newest attraction, marking it as its biggest single investment in 8 years, when the park opened its double-launch rollercoaster, ICON.

Aviktas features a unique design engineered to maximize thrills. Its restraints create a sense of freedom leaving its riders feeling weightless as they soar towards its 138 foot peak.

Aviktas has already proven popular among those brave enough to face its thrill, with many heralding it as a standout offering within the theme park industry. Scott Bickerton, a rollercoaster enthusiast, who runs the Youtube channel Your Experience Guide said: “Aviktas is a must ride. It combines airtime,hang time and intense thrill to provide a completely fresh experience.

“When you’re up at 138 feet, the views across Pleasure beach and out to sea are spectacular. Not only is it an incredible thrill ride, it’s already become a striking visual landmark for the town.”

Fans have been waiting with much anticipation for the park’s new addition, having been first announced in May 2025. The months following, saw the arcade and amusements venue, named the Bowl-A-Drome, that previously stood on the site demolished and by November its four 16 tonne legs had been erected.

The new addition represents the next chapter in Pleasure Beach’s ongoing evolution strategy, having already re-imagined classic rides like Launch Pad and “Europe’s Best Water Ride” Valhalla in recent years.

The park, which has recently been ranked as the best UK theme park in TripAdvisors: Best of the Best awards, will look to keep its momentum running into summer as it celebrates a historic landmark – 130 years of operations.