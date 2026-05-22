Royal Oak becomes official charcoal partner of Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With grilling season on the horizon, Dollywood Parks & Resorts today introduced a new partner that will help the award-winning theme park turn up the heat on summer fun.

Royal Oak is now the official charcoal partner of Dollywood, working with the park on cooking demonstrations with Royal Oak ambassadors, special themed menu items, exclusive recipes for Dollywood season passholders and more.

Royal Oak products will be integrated into several of Dollywood’s most popular culinary locations, including Wilderness Pass Restaurant and Hickory House BBQ, ensuring every bit is fired to perfection. In addition, the company becomes the presenting sponsor of Miss Lillian’s BBQ Corner.

“We’re proud to welcome Royal Oak as our official charcoal partner,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. “The culinary experience we offer at Dollywood is well-known throughout the industry. Our dedication to foods authentic to the Smoky Mountain region has helped us earn this reputation, and this new partnership with Royal Oak allows us to continue delivering on those traditional grilling processes that can’t be replicated in any other way.”

Dollywood’s culinary team has earned a number of accolades through the years—including multiple Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards—for their industry-leading dining experiences. Cuyler Hunter, Director of Marketing, shared the importance of the new partnership with this award-winning team.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Dollywood, an iconic destination that captures the heart of American summer traditions through family, food and fun,” Hunter said. “At Royal Oak, grilling has always been about more than fire and flavor—it’s about bringing people together, creating memories, and celebrating the moments that make this country’s BBQ culture so special.”

Royal Oak official partner logos will be found at several culinary locations throughout Dollywood.