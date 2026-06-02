Dorney Park donates more than 4,000 tickets, welcomes local families for Annual Day Of Giving this Sunday

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will welcome more than 4,000 children and family members to the park this Sunday, June 7, for its annual Day of Giving, a community initiative that provides complimentary admission and special experiences for families served by local nonprofit organizations.

Through the program this year, Dorney Park is donating more than 4,000 tickets to families participating through United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, A Kid Again, Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley and Camelot for Children, CHOR Youth & Family Services, Valley Youth House and the Michael Ann and Saquone Barkley Hope Foundation.

The event will begin with a special recognition ceremony honoring each participating organization and the impact they make throughout the community before families enjoy a private ride experience and a day at Dorney Park.

“Day of Giving is one of the most meaningful days of our season,” said Kim Solis, Park Manager of Dorney Park. “We’re honored to welcome thousands of children and families to Dorney Park and partner with organizations that work every day to provide hope, support and opportunities for those they serve. This event is about creating lasting memories and celebrating the incredible impact these organizations have throughout our community.”

Participating families will enjoy complimentary admission and access to a private ride experience before spending the day together at the park.