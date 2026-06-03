Idlewild & SoakZone launches all new event: Spookley’s Summer Celebration

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild & SoakZone invites families to celebrate what makes everyone unique during the first-ever Spookley’s Summer Celebration, taking place Fridays through Sundays from June 5 through June 21. Featuring Spookley the Square Pumpkin, the all-new family event brings Spookley’s story to life in a whole new way through interactive activities, dance parties, bubble-filled fun, and special character experiences designed especially for young guests.

Throughout the event, families can visit Hootin’ Holler for a variety of Spookley-themed activities, including the “Square” Dance Party at 11:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Pumpkin Planting Parties at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., a Bubble Party at 2 p.m., and Spookley Story Time and Meet & Greet at 4 p.m.

“Spookley’s message about individuality and celebrating what makes us unique is a perfect fit for Idlewild,” said General Manager Tim Heger. “We’re excited to introduce this first-ever summer celebration and give families a fun new way to experience Spookley’s story together.”

Spookley’s Summer Celebration kicks off a season full of special events at Idlewild & SoakZone. Later this summer, guests can celebrate America’s 250th birthday duringCelebrate America with a special fireworks show on Saturday, July 4, character meet and greets, and more. Presented in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions,Neighbor Days honors the legacy of Western Pennsylvania’s own Fred Rogers. Families can meet beloved PBS KIDS characters from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie Fridays through Sundays from July 10 through August 2. The summer season wraps up with Kids Fest running weekends from August 8 through August 30. This pint-sized party will include foam and bubble dance parties, princess and pirate characters, and more. Idlewild’s 2026 season will conclude with the park’s longestHALLOWBOO! celebration ever, running weekends from September 12 through October 31.

Spookley’s Summer Celebration is included with park admission and for Season Passholders. Guests can purchase tickets online for as low as $34.99, or for the best value, upgrade to a Season Pass and visit all summer long. Select Season Passes include unlimited visits, discounts on food and retail, and access to special events throughout the season.