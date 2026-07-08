Teachers get free admission to Dallas’ only indoor Lego playground: Legoland Discovery Center

GRAPEVINE, Texas — LEGOLAND Discovery Center is celebrating the professionals responsible for molding the next generation of ‘model’ citizens with free entry during Teacher Appreciation Days! The special event ends this July 31, 2026.

In addition to free entry, teachers will also be able to bring up to six guests at a discounted rate of 30% off general admission. To redeem the special offer, teachers must book tickets online in advance and present a valid school I.D. or paystub upon arrival.

“As much as I teach kids LEGO® building tips, they teach me just as many amazing facts they’ve learned from their teachers about bugs, dinosaurs, spaceships — everything you can think of” said Thad Bennett, LEGOLAND Discovery Center’s Master Model Builder. “Their faces light up each time, and teachers deserve a ton of credit for inspiring that love of learning, and life, in our kids. That’s why we love to host this special event!”

Teacher Appreciation Days is just one of the perks that LEGOLAND Discovery Center offers to educators and schools. The attraction also provides free educational resources, activities, and discounted admission for field trips.