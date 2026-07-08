Neighbor Days brings favorite PBS Kids characters to Idlewild & SoakZone

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild & SoakZone is inviting families to celebrate the legacy of Western Pennsylvania’s own Fred Rogers during Neighbor Days. Taking place Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from July 10 through August 2, the popular event brings beloved PBS KIDS characters to The Best Kids Park in the World for a month of family-friendly fun in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions.

Neighbor Days will offer unique kid-centric entertainment, engaging story times, themed seek-and-finds, and more. A special highlight takes place every Friday, when guests will have the opportunity to meet all five main characters from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, including Daniel Tiger, Katerina Kittycat, O the Owl, Miss Elaina, and Prince Wednesday, together in one place for meet and greets. On Saturdays and Sundays throughout the event, Daniel Tiger will be joined by a featured Neighborhood friend for kid-centric entertainment and special activities designed for young guests and their families, including meet and greets, dance parties, and seek-and-finds throughout the park. The characters joining Daniel Tiger each week include Donkey Hodie on July 11 and 12, O the Owl, July 18 and19, Miss Elaina July 25 and 26, and Katerina Kittycat August 1 and 2.

“Neighbor Days has become a favorite summer tradition for many of our guests because it offers families the chance to connect with characters they know and love in a fun, engaging environment,” said General Manager Tim Heger. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with Fred Rogers Productions and celebrate the enduring impact of Fred Rogers right here in Western Pennsylvania.”

There is even more fun in store as Idlewild hosts its first-ever Family Fun Night on Friday, July 10. The new evening event is included with regular park admission and Season Passes, and extends the park hours to be open until 10 p.m. Evening entertainment will begin at 5:00 p.m. and includes a live concert by the Andy Davis Band at 7:00 p.m. at the Hillside Theater, a foam party at 6:00 p.m., additional dance parties, and performances by the park’s Bucket Brigade drum band. Those looking to visit for the evening only can purchase an evening ticket online for just $29.99.

Families looking to enjoy Neighbor Days can get single-day tickets online for as low as $39.99. Those interested in checking out the full lineup of events this summer at Idlewild & SoakZone, can purchase a 2026 Season Pass now for as low as $99.99 each. Select Season Passes include perks such as discounts on food and retail items, free friend tickets and more.