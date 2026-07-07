RLI launches a new insurance solution for entertainment & amusement venue operators

PEORIA, Ill. — RLI today announced the launch of its Entertainment & Amusement insurance product, a specialized property and casualty solution designed to meet the unique needs of entertainment and amusement venue operators.

The product serves a broad range of businesses, including amusement parks, family entertainment centers, fairs, festivals, mobile amusements, concessionaires and similar attractions. Coverage is available on a non-admitted basis in all 50 states.

Entertainment and amusement businesses face unique risks, from seasonal operations and guest safety to specialized equipment and event-related exposures. RLI’s new offering combines tailored coverage with specialized underwriting to help customers manage those risks with confidence.

“Entertainment and amusement operators need an insurance partner that understands the demands of their industry,” said Jen Klobnak, Chief Operating Officer. “Our investment in this market reflects our commitment to providing customized insurance solutions, expert underwriting and responsive service.”

RLI has named Kym Tormey as Vice President, Entertainment & Amusement, to lead the product. Tormey brings more than 35 years of insurance industry experience, including nine years leading specialty entertainment and amusement insurance programs. She will lead the strategic growth and underwriting operations of the new business.

“I’m excited for this opportunity because it allows me to work with a community I genuinely respect and have experience serving,” said Tormey. “My team and I look forward to contributing our expertise while bringing fresh ideas, curiosity and energy to support our customers’ success.” Entertainment and amusement venue operators interested in learning more about available coverage should contact their insurance broker.