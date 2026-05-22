Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort invite Warner Bros. Pictures’ Academy Award-winning film Sinners into their iconic gates for Halloween Horror Nights

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. and ORLANDO — Following an over $370 million global box office run and earning widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike, Warner Bros. Pictures’ Sinners adds “haunted house” to its repertoire as it joins Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights lineup of immersive experiences beginning Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Since debuting in 2025, Sinners became the highest grossing original horror film, garnering a record-breaking 16 Academy-Award nominations and four Oscar® wins. Written, directed and produced by Ryan Coogler, alongside fellow Proximity Media producers Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, the film takes place in 1930s Mississippi Delta, where twin brothers Smoke and Stack return to their hometown to open a juke joint for their community. Celebration turns to panic as a troupe of unrelenting vampires crash the opening night, threatening to violently curse the guests in a brutal battle for survival.

“It’s been incredible to see audiences connect with Sinners in such a powerful way,” said Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, producers of Sinners and founders of Proximity Media, in a joint statement. “Now, partnering with Halloween Horror Nights gives fans the chance to step even deeper into the world of the film — to feel the music, the atmosphere and the tension all around them. Watching it come to life on this scale has been really special for all of us.”

The terrifying Halloween Horror Nights house will transport guests back in time to the popular Club Juke where they will quickly realize that nothing is as it seems when nefarious, red-eyed vampires Remmick, Bert and Joan appear with their insatiable hunger. As they attempt to evade the vampires at every turn, fans will encounter some of their favorite characters lifted straight from the film, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread. Caught in a deadly struggle between twins Smoke and Stack and the bloodthirsty vampires, guests must survive the night – because the terror will only relent once the sun rises.

“At Halloween Horror Nights, we push the boundaries of what a live horror experience can be,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer, Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Hollywood. “Just as Ryan Coogler’s Academy Award winning film, Sinners re-invented the vampire movie, we are re-inventing the haunted house and creating new ways to scare our guests that we’ve never attempted and are thrilled to bring this amazing story to life in a truly terrifying and fully immersive way.”

“The moment Sinners premiered, we knew it was an undeniable fit for Halloween Horror Nights and it’s an honor to bring this story to life,” said Mike Aiello, Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort. “It’s rare for a film to fully satisfy hardcore horror fans while also inviting new audiences into the genre—and that’s exactly what Sinners does. Its world, characters and intensity will translate into a relentless haunted house. We can’t wait for our fans to step inside and experience the horror firsthand in a way that only Halloween Horror Nights can deliver.”

With a selection of event tickets on sale now for both coasts, guests can begin planning their visits to brave Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort this fall.

A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available. This year’s event runs for a record 42 nights with 8 haunted houses, Terror Tram, multiple scare zones and more. Tickets include General Admission, the Early Access Ticket,which provides entry to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again. The Day/Night Ticket, After 2 P.M. Day/Night Ticket, Universal Express Ticket and R.I.P Tour will all include access to the new “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” coaster.