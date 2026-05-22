Wisconsin State Fair will be the Midwest debut of the America 250 Wheel

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Wisconsin State Fair officials are thrilled to announce a new milestone attraction is coming to the 175th celebration of the Wisconsin State Fair, presented by T-Mobile. Make no mistake, this will be the largest wheel to make its way to State Fair Park. The America 250 Wheel, presented by Meijer – topping out at 230 feet – will be a must-do during the best 11 days of summer, August 6–16 as the country commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In addition to lighting up the night sky and providing stunning views, the America 250 Wheel will offer Fairgoers history lessons from America’s storied past as well as highlighting the U.S. Constitution and the National Parks. Each of the 45 gondolas seat six and is themed to showcase the 45 individuals who have held the highest office in the land, President of the United State of America. It’s the perfect backdrop for commemorative photos to capture memories that will last a lifetime. And the views of southeastern Wisconsin – stretching four more miles than the previous WonderFair Wheel – will be unmatched as you soar 230 feet into the air.

It is the largest portable observation wheel in the nation, and it’s coming to Wisconsin in just a few short months! Don’t miss your chance to go sky high in a wheel that’s larger (by 75 feet) than the previous Wisconsin State Fair WonderFair Wheel and towers over Chicago’s Centennial Wheel at Navy Pier and the Texas Star Wheel at the State Fair of Texas. And with nine more gondolas than the WonderFair Wheel, Fairgoers will have every chance to experience this opportunity of a lifetime.