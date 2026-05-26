Pacific Park celebrates 30 years on the Santa Monica Pier with Birthday Light Show

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is celebrating its 30th anniversary today, marking three decades as one of Southern California’s most iconic oceanfront destinations.

Pacific Park opened on May 26, 1996, as the first amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier since the 1930s, helping reestablish the Pier as a hub for seaside entertainment and community gathering.

“Thirty years ago today, Pacific Park brought amusement back to the Santa Monica Pier,” said Jeff Klocke, CEO at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Today’s milestone celebration comes to life through dynamic lighting moments on the world-famous Pacific Wheel, featuring a birthday-themed lighting display with “Happy Birthday” and 30th anniversary messaging, along with celebratory imagery including a birthday cake and a signature 30th Birthday light show illuminating the night sky 40 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

The anniversary culminates a multi-day celebration that began with a community-focused Santa Monica Pier Locals’ Night on May 21 and continued throughout the weekend with the release of “Sp30tlights: 30 Years of Pacific Park,” a three-part series highlighting defining milestones from the Park’s 30-year history.

“Pacific Park is a reflection of the community that saved this Pier and continues to shape its future,” added Klocke. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re proud of the memories created here and excited to continue evolving the experience for the next generation of guests.”

A 30-Year Legacy by the Numbers

Since opening in 1996, Pacific Park has helped create generations of memories on the Santa Monica Pier, which today welcomes more than 12 million visitors annually from around the world:

Provided nearly 100 million rides on its 12 classic boardwalk attractions.

Welcomed more than 14 million riders on the world-famous, solar-powered Ferris wheel.

Served more than 4,511,362 scoops of ice cream.

Brewed more than 4,149,960 cups of coffee.

Dusted and served 3,639,894 funnel cakes.

Sprinkled and served 1,811,620 churros.

Spun and served more than 530,725 pieces of cotton candy.

Built by the Community, Shared With the World

Over the past 30 years, Pacific Park has grown into one of Southern California’s most recognizable seaside attractions, offering 12 rides, 14 midway games, Snackville oceanfront dining and beachside retail — all anchored by the Pacific Wheel, the world’s only solar-powered Ferris wheel.

Rooted in the legacy of the Santa Monica Pier’s preservation, Pacific Park continues to serve as a destination for community events, entertainment and tourism, reflecting the spirit and creativity of Santa Monica.

As the Park celebrates this milestone, it looks ahead with continued investment in new attractions, guest experiences and community partnerships.