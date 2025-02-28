Legoland California unveils world’s first Duplo rooms and tons of family-friendly fun!
By News Release | February 28, 2025
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Hold onto your bricks, folks! LEGOLAND California Resort has unveiled the world’s first LEGO DUPLO themed hotel rooms at LEGOLAND Hotel and they’re bursting with toddler cuteness! Just in time for spring break, these vibrant rooms offer a playful escape where young children can immerse themselves in a world built just for them and their adult adventurers. Designed with the youngest LEGO fans in mind, the new DUPLO rooms feature bright colors, interactive DUPLO elements and playful décor that brings the beloved DUPLO world to life. From building tables to DUPLO jungle creatures like giraffes and koalas, every detail is crafted to spark imagination and create unforgettable memories.
The excitement at LEGOLAND California doesn’t stop there- spring break brings a lineup of thrilling activities and celebrations for families to enjoy:
- Dino Valley’s First Birthday: Join the prehistoric party as Dino Valley celebrates its first birthday throughout March with special themed activities, exclusive pop badges and surprises! This prehistoric land features three exciting rides, an interactive LEGO® build-and-play area and two costume characters.
- Spring Break Entertainment: Starting March 29, the Park will kick off exclusive spring break entertainment, including a NEW costume character, Surfer Dude! Families can join the party by dancing along to LEGOLAND Jam or breaking it down to the NEW out-of-this-world show, Benny’s Boombox Blastoff!
- LEGOLAND Water Park Reopens: Get ready to splash into spring! LEGOLAND® Water Park reopens for the season on March 28, featuring seven slides, sandy beaches and the one-of-a-kind Build-A-Raft River!
- New LEGO® NINJAGO & LEGO® Friends Hotel Rooms: The excitement continues with the unveiling of 48 newly themed LEGO® NINJAGO® rooms, where guests can unleash their inner Spinjitzu masters and 12 completely reimagined LEGO® Friends rooms, transporting guests into the world of Heartlake City for the ultimate sleepover inside a LEGO® Friends Creative Clubhouse! Just steps from the Park’s entrance, these immersive rooms provide an unforgettable stay in the thrilling world of LEGO® NINJAGO® and the vibrant universe of LEGO® Friends! Available for stays starting March 21.
- Bricks in Bloom: Celebrate spring season with a brand-new LEGO® Flower Wall, constructed from more than 55,000 LEGO elements. Standing 8-feet tall, this stunning floral masterpiece will be displayed inside the Awesome Shop, offering the perfect backdrop for family photos and spring memories.