Legoland California unveils world’s first Duplo rooms and tons of family-friendly fun!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Hold onto your bricks, folks! LEGOLAND California Resort has unveiled the world’s first LEGO DUPLO themed hotel rooms at LEGOLAND Hotel and they’re bursting with toddler cuteness! Just in time for spring break, these vibrant rooms offer a playful escape where young children can immerse themselves in a world built just for them and their adult adventurers. Designed with the youngest LEGO fans in mind, the new DUPLO rooms feature bright colors, interactive DUPLO elements and playful décor that brings the beloved DUPLO world to life. From building tables to DUPLO jungle creatures like giraffes and koalas, every detail is crafted to spark imagination and create unforgettable memories.

The excitement at LEGOLAND California doesn’t stop there- spring break brings a lineup of thrilling activities and celebrations for families to enjoy: