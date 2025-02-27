Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to unlock more magic in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

ORLANDO — This March, Universal Orlando Resort is bringing even more magic to its popular interactive wand experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests can enjoy an all-new collection of Second Generation Interactive Wands that feature light and haptic effects for the first time ever, a personalized experience available within the Universal Orlando Resort App that allows them to take their spellcasting to the next level, and brand-new locations to cast spells within Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and Place Cachée in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe when the groundbreaking new theme park opens this year. The all-new interactive wands will be on sale starting March 1.

Here are more details about the exciting new enhancements coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:

ALL-NEW SECOND GENERATION INTERACTIVE WANDS

Available in four designs, the all-new collection of Second Generation Interactive Wands will give guests an enhanced and exhilarating wand magic experience that includes several new features such as illumination effects and haptic vibrations custom to each spell so they can see and feel the results of their spellcasting like never before. Housed in an exclusive, unique package marked with a wand burst icon, each wand will include a spell map that outlines locations they can practice magic, as well as information on how to take their wizarding legacy to a new level with Universal Play, available within the Universal Orlando Resort App.

UNIVERSAL PLAY IN THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER

With the new assortment of interactive wands, guests will have the capability to experience wand magic across The Wizarding World of Harry Potter like never before. By connecting the wand to Universal Play within the Universal Orlando Resort App, they also have the opportunity for a more tailored engagement, including:

Personalization – Guests can personalize their wizarding story by customizing their very own Wizard Profile where they can select their Wizard Name, Hogwarts House, Avatar and Patronus. While casting spells throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, their select attributes will be integrated into the effects of their spellcasting – creating a personalized experience for each guest.

Guests can personalize their wizarding story by customizing their very own Wizard Profile where they can select their Wizard Name, Hogwarts House, Avatar and Patronus. While casting spells throughout The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, their select attributes will be integrated into the effects of their spellcasting – creating a personalized experience for each guest. Exclusive Adventures – Guestscan explore exclusive adventures varying in level of expertise and completion time that will enhance their Wizarding Level and mastery of magic within The Wizarding World.

Guestscan explore exclusive adventures varying in level of expertise and completion time that will enhance their Wizarding Level and mastery of magic within The Wizarding World. House Points – Guests can earn points for their Hogwarts House with every spell and follow other witches and wizards to see where they square up on the Leaderboard. With each visit, guests will be able to keep track of their House Points and Wizarding Level progress, as well as Achievements and Spellwork through Universal Play. The higher the Wizarding Level, the more spells and adventures will be unlocked. Each day, a House Cup will be rewarded to the house that acquires the most House Points.

NEW AND ENHANCED WAND MAGIC LOCATIONS IN HOGSMEADE AND DIAGON ALLEY

Guests will encounter even more magic in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the addition of five new interactive wand locations throughout Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley – bringing the total number of wand magic locations to 30. New experiences include:

The Duelling Club Tent – In Hogsmeade, guests can cast a spell to bring an abandoned dueling dummy to life and test their dueling spells ability;

– In Hogsmeade, guests can cast a spell to bring an abandoned dueling dummy to life and test their dueling spells ability; The Owl Post – In Hogsmeade, mischievous pixies dart across the window and hide behind packages as guests cast a spell to try and freeze them;

In Hogsmeade, mischievous pixies dart across the window and hide behind packages as guests cast a spell to try and freeze them; Knockturn Alley Staircase – In Diagon Alley, guests must defend themselves by conjuring their patronus after a dementor emerges within the dimly lit staircase;

In Diagon Alley, guests must defend themselves by conjuring their patronus after a dementor emerges within the dimly lit staircase; Ariadne’s Spinners – In Diagon Alley, guests will need to cast a spell to repel spiders of all sizes before they take over the newspaper-covered glass windows;

In Diagon Alley, guests will need to cast a spell to repel spiders of all sizes before they take over the newspaper-covered glass windows; Knockturn Alley Sky – In Diagon Alley, guests can cast a spell into the nighttime sky to control a storm or counter-spell to calm the sky.

In addition, guests can enjoy several enhancements to all existing wand magic locations in both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley with new visceral casting special effects, magical spellbooks that provide guidance at select locations, and more.

In The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe, guests will experience fourteen wand magic locations that will give them the opportunity to go on an adventure to discover the Philosopher’s Stone, interact with magical creatures such as a Niffler or Demiguise, and so much more.

Guests will be able to purchase the all-new collection of Second Generation Interactive Wands at Ollivanders Wand Shop in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique in Place Cachée and various locations throughout Universal Orlando Resort.