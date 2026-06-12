A star-spangled summer awaits during Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration presented by Food City (June 15- Aug. 2) returns this summer with high-energy entertainment, family fun and a patriotic flair as America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday. From a dazzling drone and fireworks spectacular to mouthwatering culinary items and festive Americana-themed décor and merchandise, Dollywood once again becomes the ultimate summer destination.

This year’s Sweet Summer Nights drone and fireworks show brings together multiple colorful elements to celebrate everything there is to love about summer in America, made even more red, white and blue this year to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday! A dance party kicks off the fun every evening before the fireworks and drone show takes to the sky with an Americana playlist and new aerial drone formations that feature a patriotic theme including a flying bald eagle and a waving American flag. The star-spangled playlist not only features tunes celebrating America but also highlighting summer in the Smokies and Dollywood’s newest attraction, NightFlight Expedition. And no fireworks and drone show at Dollywood is complete without music from our Dreamer-in-Chief Dolly!

Entertainment takes center stage throughout Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration with spectacular performances and family-friendly fun across the park. “Gazillion Bubble Show: Evolution,” named one of the 2026 Best-off Broadway Show for Kids by Forbes, fills DP’s Celebrity Theater with mesmerizing bubbles of every size and shape, while playful pooches bring colossal canine fun to the dog days of summer in “Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience” at Showstreet Palace Theater. These rescue and shelter dogs from across the country show off their talents with a happy bark in our park! The original award-winning show “Play On,” takes the stage in The Pines Theater, offering a retrospective entertainment experience featuring songs and scenes from four decades of the park’s iconic shows.

“Wings Of America” takes flight all summer with its entertaining and educational presentation featuring bald eagles and other birds of prey. The show gives guests the unique opportunity to experience one of America’s most iconic symbols up close during Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration.

The Imagination Playhouse brings beloved stories from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to life on stage throughout the summer. Featured musicals include “Coat of Many Colors,” “The Little Engine that Could” and “Something Wild.” Guests also can enjoy character meet-and-greets and storytimes featuring favorites like Llama Llama—from the popular story “Llama Llama Red Pajama”—and Peter Rabbit.

Guests can capture summertime memories at colorful photo installations throughout the park, including the returning Kite Sky display located on Showstreet featuring kites suspended overhead setting the backdrop of a beautiful summertime photo. Other photo opportunities include red, white and blue displays designed to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Additional patriotic décor throughout Craftsman’s Valley and The Village add to the festive atmosphere with Americana-inspired buntings and flags.

Dollywood’s culinary team has prepared a flavorful lineup of summertime favorites. Guests can enjoy savory offerings including the Cheesesteak Skillet, Roasted Corn Salad and refreshing Watermelon Cucumber Salad, while sweet selections such as Deep-Fried S’mores and Dragon Fruit Lemonade provide the perfect way to cool down. Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration Tasting Passes are available and include multiple festival offerings for one price. The tasting pass, which can be purchased online or at culinary locations throughout the park, is $43.99 plus tax or $40.99 for gold and diamond season passholders.

The merchandise team joins the celebration with a collection of exclusive Americana-themed items perfect for summer in the Smokies. Guests can shop for red, white and blue Dollywood branded apparel, trendy patriotic fashions, specialty candles, handcrafted keepsakes and collectable blown-glass ornaments commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

The Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration Festival Tour, offered daily from June 15-Aug. 2, provides an enhanced way to experience the festival. This guided experience provides an up-close look at Dollywood’s all-new America’s 250th patriotic décor, along with special summertime entertainment, immersive seasonal experiences, festive snacks and refreshments, and reserved seating for select shows. Guests also receive front-of-the-line access to Smoky Mountain River Rampage and FireChaser Express, making this tour a memorable way to experience the sights, sounds and excitement of summer in the Smokies.

Guests also will enjoy cooling off all summer long at Dollywood’s Splash Country, now open for its 26th season. New in 2026, Neon Nights extends fun summer days into spectacular summer nights during this separately ticketed, after-hours celebration. On select Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30-10:30 p.m., the water park transforms with neon lights, immersive glow experiences and high-energy entertainment. Guests will enjoy select favorite attractions, lighter crowds plus event-exclusive dining and merchandise options. Safety is always the top priority at Dollywood’s Splash Country, and on June 25, guests can join the 16th annual Water Safety Day presented by Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen. During this special event, families learn how to make a splash with confidence with fun opportunities to learn about being safe in the water during the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.