Legendary Wisconsin-grown Chef Sandra Lee to visit Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — In conjunction with the 250th Anniversary of the United States of America and the 261st Anniversary of the First American Fair in Pennsylvania in 1765, Sandra Lee and the International Association of Fairs & Expositions (IAFE) will embark on a “Best in Fair” Tour of America’s beloved Fairs, highlighting the economic influence and cultural relevance of this time-honored tradition, from agriculture and amusements, to food and the Fairgoer. Every generation comes together for these beloved annual events.

And the legendary chef will be making a stop at the Wisconsin State Fair, presented by T-Mobile, on Aug. 11 & 12. The Aug. 11 visit promises to be a spirited affair as she will emcee Wisconsin State Fair’s first-ever Old Fashioned-Inspired Decadent Dessert Contest in Grand Champion Hall.

“We all know the Old Fashioned is the oﬃcial state cocktail of Wisconsin, and now we want to crown the ultimate sweet treat that folds those unique flavors into your classic cakes, picture-perfect pies or anything else your imaginations can dream up,” said Lee. “I am so looking forward to emceeing the contest for your best mashed, muddled or otherwise Old Fashioned-inspired desserts.”

Potential contestants are invited to visit WiStateFair.com to enter by July 1, 2026, with the contest being limited to the first 26 entries. Fairgoers are then invited to see the fruits of that labor on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in Grand Champion Hall, where Lee will serve as the emcee for the final judging beginning at noon.

In addition to earning multiple Emmy and Gracie awards from her work across multiple broadcast outlets thanks to her approachable style, Lee’s philanthropic efforts led to her receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award, the Eleanor Roosevelt Medal of honor and many more distinctions. Be on the lookout for Lee at Wisconsin State Fair as she also has plans to march in the commemorative America 250 Parade at 2:50 p.m. on Aug. 11 and take a spin on the America 250 Wheel, presented by Meijer in addition to taking in the many sights and sounds found only during the best 11 days of summer during her two-day visit.