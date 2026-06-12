Family Entertainment Group, LLC welcomes Jason Clark as Chief Financial Officer

ITASCA, Ill. — Family Entertainment Group, LLC FEG, one of the nation’s premier operators of family entertainment centers, today announced the appointment of Jason Clark as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 26, 2026. Clark brings deep financial leadership experience across the restaurant, hospitality, and entertainment industries, and joins FEG at a moment of significant organizational momentum.

The appointment comes at a defining moment in FEG’s financial maturity. As the company accelerates growth across new venue types, geographies, and partnership structures, the demands on its financial infrastructure have grown accordingly, requiring a CFO who can build scalable systems, translate complexity into clarity, and position the business to move fast without outrunning its own foundations. Clark’s appointment is the answer to that challenge.

In this role, Clark will oversee all financial strategy, planning, and execution for FEG, building the financial infrastructure and discipline the company needs to pursue its growth agenda with confidence and precision.

“We are in an incredibly exciting period at FEG, and we are being very intentional about the leaders we are bringing in to help shape our next chapter,” said Rex Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Family Entertainment Group, LLC. “Jason is exactly the kind of forward-thinking CFO we need, someone who sees finance as a driver of strategy and growth, not a support function. His experience at the highest levels of the restaurant and entertainment industries, combined with his track record of performing under pressure in fast-moving, high-growth environments, makes him the right person at exactly the right time. We’re thrilled to have him.”

Clark joins FEG most recently from Puttshack, the tech-infused competitive socializing concept, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and played an integral role in the brand’s national venue growth strategy. His leadership extended well beyond the finance function, he was actively engaged in venue leadership development and operational strategy as the brand scaled across the United States.Prior to Puttshack, Clark held senior finance roles at McDonald’s Corporation, one of the world’s largest and most operationally complex restaurant companies.

“FEG has built exactly the kind of foundation that makes growth not just possible, but inevitable. I joined for three reasons: Rex’s leadership and the exceptional team he’s assembled; a private equity partnership that operates as a true partnership; and a culture defined by genuine excitement and collaboration about what comes next.ˮ said Jason. “I couldn’t be more energized to be part of it.ˮ